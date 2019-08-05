The St. Louis-area faith leaders who organized a caravan of protesters to go to an army base in Oklahoma last week have a message for their brethren: Find your voice.
"We wanted to model that if you are not comfortable in what happening, you have an obligation to find your own voice in response," said Maharat Rori Picker Neiss, executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Council.
"We are sending that message to other institutions," she said. She is part of the Heartland for Human Justice Coalition, which included clergy from Jewish and Christian organizations and more than a hundred lay people from a range of faith backgrounds.
The message seemed even more urgent after a suspected white supremacist massacred 20 people at a store in El Paso on Saturday.
"I think it's more important than ever for leaders in the community to say, 'This is what want our country to be...This is how we want ppl in our country to be created," she said.
Picker Neiss said that the local Jewish community felt the power of the support they received from others when a cemetery was desecrated in 2017 and after the 2018 shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburg that killed 11 people.
"You can't erase what happened, but you can speak louder (than the voices of hate) and that requires everyone to show up," she said.
The coalition has planned to support additional local events, such as a teach-in at Central Reform Congregation during Tisha B'av, a Jewish day of mourning. They also plan to help the St. Louis Inter-Faith Committee on Latin America upcoming programs, such ICE accompaniment training.