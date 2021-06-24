Sultan: Republicans lawmakers want your IUD, and it's creepy as hell

Aisha Sultan Aisha Sultan is home and family editor for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Aisha Sultan Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Again, the eyes of the country turn to Missouri in horror.

This time, it’s to see how far conservative Republicans will go to snatch birth control from women. Yes, birth control that prevents unwanted pregnancy and reduces abortions — contraceptives that you can get from your doctor’s office. They are specifically targeting highly effective intrauterine devices that have been shown in studies to lower the rate of abortion and teen pregnancies.

We know this debate isn’t really about abortion. Republicans, who have a supermajority in the statehouse, have already passed the most restrictive abortion ban in the country back in 2019. With upcoming elections next year, however, the anti-abortion zealots had to find a way to one-up each other on their anti-choice credentials.

They’ve opted to disingenuously expand the definition of “abortion” to include using IUDs, like the Mirena and ParaGard, which is not an abortion by any stretch of medical explanation.

Dr. Denise Willers, associate professor of obstetric and gynecology at Washington University explained that both types of IUDs — hormonal and copper — work by preventing fertilization of the egg.