Sultan: Rockwood parents are sabotaging their own kids

A loud and angry group of parents in a school district long known for its strong academics has spent the past school year tearing down its reputation.
Now, the Rockwood School District makes headlines for teachers seeking protection from harassment over the district’s diversity curriculum, a mom going viral with a meltdown in a public forum, parents protesting against books with Black characters, teachers being warned to hide lesson plans with words like “activist” and “democratic” that might trigger parents and parents threatening administrators to an extent that contributed to the early departure of the school superintendent and diversity director.
The sad irony is that the parents claiming to be "concerned" about the district have been sabotaging their own children with their behavior.
A recent target of a private Facebook group that calls themselves “Concerned Parents of the Rockwood School District” is a TikTok creator in Detroit. Denise Bradley, who has more than 620,000 followers on her “Aunt Karen” account, speaks out against racism, bigotry and social injustice. Some of her followers brought the controversies in Rockwood to her attention. She recorded a series of TikTok videos using screenshots from the Concerned Parents group calling out posts she saw as racist. Those videos have gotten more than 2 million views across all platforms.
In response, the Concerned Parents group posted her home address in their private group and threatened to bring a lawsuit against her. She received a message telling her to remove all the posts about Rockwood or she would face an FBI investigation.
“Nothing I’ve said is anything they didn’t already write themselves,” Bradley said. She has been surprised by the reactions, in which they also said she’s being paid by their critics.
“No one pays me to post videos,” she said, although some viewers make donations to her CashApp account. Others within the Concerned Parents group have sent her screenshots with the group's posts about her.
It’s utterly bizarre that communication among parents within the district has been reduced to moles secretly taking screenshots in one another’s private Facebook groups and anonymous trolls attacking parents on social media.
I reached out to parents in Concerned Parents group along with a liberal moms group, who has opposed their rhetoric and tactics, to find out how things have devolved to this point. Amy Krebs, a frequent Concerned Parent poster, replied to my email with a screenshot of my post in the other group seeking screenshots that illustrate how vitriolic the discourse has become.
“Looks like you don’t need me!” she wrote. “I think your opinion piece has the narrative already set.”
She didn’t offer what she believed this narrative to be.
So, how did things get so ugly and out of control in Rockwood?
The Concerned Parents group originally began as a way to push for in-person instruction after the districts in St. Louis County went to virtual learning early in the pandemic.
Laura Baker, who has been president of the Rockwood National Education Association for the past six years and an educator for 23 years, says she has worked closely with administrators to figure out how to safely educate children since March 2020. They were working with the limited information they had about the virus at the time. She can understand why some parents felt upset when school plans were in flux and changing.
But it was discouraging to see social media posts blaming teachers for not wanting to go back to their classroom and work.
“Instead of focusing on how to get back safely, it became personal,” she said. “That was really disappointing. We do this job for the relationships. It’s disappointing when you don’t have support of the very people you are committed to serving.”
As the discussion around the pandemic became more political and polarized, the rhetoric on social media also got nastier. It certainly didn’t help that the country went through a bitterly divisive national election during this time and the district’s school board election became similarly politicized.
The trust began to erode among these frayed parent-teacher relationships and goodwill destroyed by those trolling and bullying other parents on social media. Meanwhile, superintendent Mark Miles was only in his second year leading the district when this school year began.
Baker said many parents had not yet had a chance to get to know him personally. In their rage and disappointment about the lack of in-person schooling, he became a target.
Then, when some were angry about his decision that the controversial Thin Blue Line logo should be removed from the baseball team’s caps, they put up a large sign with his phone number, claiming he had “canceled” the police.
That couldn’t be further from the truth, Miles explained. He reached out to police and first responders personally to share his support and respect for them.
“We need to return to a place of civility and respect. We can disagree with others without being mean, rude and disrespectful,” Miles said.
As the year wore on, the Concerned Parents group began targeting Black administrators and the district’s diversity curriculum. District officials had already hired private security for school board meetings.
“Some of the anger expressed and disrespectful language that has been shared with me was one factor among many that led me to retire after 26 years,” Miles said.
The parents who went after Miles ought to consider how much harder it will be for the school board to attract top leaders when you’ve become known as such a difficult district to try to lead through crises. The same goes for attracting and retaining the best teachers. Why would a talented young teacher come to a district where a parent reports on social media that he’s told his child to secretly record educators in their classrooms.
The current fight to remove diverse perspectives from social studies, history and literature classes does the greatest disservice to the district’s own students. Limiting their worldviews and making them feel somehow personally attacked while learning about racism will do them no favors in college or a global economy. America’s public schools educate more than 50.6 million students, based on federal projections for the fall of 2021. The majority of those students are not white.
While Rockwood is one of the whitest districts in St. Louis County, with 75 percent of its student body, that’s not reflective of their peers around the country they will be engaging with as young adults.
This prolonged bitter fight now with overt racial tones has taken a toll on parents and employees.
Rhonda Shrum, a parent of three sons in the district, was targeted on Twitter after she tweeted against a recent public forum attacking “critical race theory,” which the district says is not part of its curriculum.
Anonymous posters insulted her and dug through her timeline to report her account to get it shutdown.
“It has been demoralizing because I came out here to get my kids into the best district, and it’s been really hard because now I’m afraid to volunteer with the schools because I'm anxious I’ll come across people who are hateful.”
It’s also energized those looking to reclaim their district.
Amy Lee has two children in Rockwood schools. She works in medical diagnostics and joined the Concerned Parents group early in the pandemic. When she challenged some of their claims about the virus, she was kicked out of the group.
“I’m coming from a different perspective, but they were wanting to create an echo chamber with their anger and grievances.”
So, she created her own group focused on helping parents find solutions to challenges faced by students during the pandemic. She got in the crosshairs of Concerned Parents during the school board election when a photo of her with a candidate they opposed was uploaded into the group.
She began receiving racist private messages, telling her that she brought the virus and to go back to China. (Incidentally, she is not from China.)
“If you’re going to tell me to go to China, I’m going to get more involved,” she said. She was one of a handful of people of color who showed up for a forum attended by a couple hundred white parents opposed to teaching what they call “critical race theory.” They seem to be upset by schools teaching the historical racist past of the country and the lasting impacts of it.
Two state senators, Andrew Koenig and Cindy O’Laughlin, attended. No district officials were invited, according to Miles.
When Lee got up to speak about the racism she has experienced, a white woman sitting nearby looked at her and said, “No, you haven’t.”
Lee looked directly back at her and said, “Yes, I have. You don’t know what my experience is.”
She says she refuses to let fear dictate how she responds to those who want to silence her.
“I looked at those people in their faces and said, “Racism is real. It is happening.”
Whether the Concerned Parents chose to hear what she has to say is unclear.
But Lee said she is not going to let them drag her children’s district down.
“What are we showing to the country? That Rockwood is racist? That’s not true, but there’s that extreme view out here that makes it sound like we are.”
Shrum, who was attacked on social media for speaking out against the forum, showed up to witness what happened.
“I believe you stand up to bullies,” she said. Most importantly, she said she wanted to show her children that you stand up for what you believe.
"Presenting history from all sides is fair," school board member says.