Sultan: Rockwood parents are sabotaging their own kids

She didn’t offer what she believed this narrative to be.

So, how did things get so ugly and out of control in Rockwood?

The Concerned Parents group originally began as a way to push for in-person instruction after the districts in St. Louis County went to virtual learning early in the pandemic.

Laura Baker, who has been president of the Rockwood National Education Association for the past six years and an educator for 23 years, says she has worked closely with administrators to figure out how to safely educate children since March 2020. They were working with the limited information they had about the virus at the time. She can understand why some parents felt upset when school plans were in flux and changing.

But it was discouraging to see social media posts blaming teachers for not wanting to go back to their classroom and work.

“Instead of focusing on how to get back safely, it became personal,” she said. “That was really disappointing. We do this job for the relationships. It’s disappointing when you don’t have support of the very people you are committed to serving.”