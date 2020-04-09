Sultan: Schools are officially done for the year. A gut punch even if you saw it coming.

I knew that our kids would not be back in school this year once they were out for spring break.
But hearing Governor Mike Parson make it official still hit hard. Missouri's schools will be closed for the rest of the year, and students will only have access to online learning.
I knew this was coming, and I still wasn't prepared for how crushing it felt.
I'm worried about kids who won't be getting meals they need for months, especially since meal service provided by bus has been discontinued in several districts.
I'm scared for kids who live in abusive homes who have no temporary escape.
I'm heartbroken for seniors who won't have a prom or graduation or one last goodbye with all their teachers and friends.
I'm anxious about how far behind kids who don't have access to Internet or devices or parental supervision will fall.
And, I'm sad that our all our children have lost part of their childhood. I had been warning my children for the past month that it was unlikely that they would go back to school. Secretly, though, I think we all held a flicker of hope in our hearts that it might happen. Even if just for a day or two to get some closure on the year.
I asked my son, a freshman in high school, what he thought about the news.
"I'm not really surprised," he said. "I guess it's good they are doing it." He knows the importance of "flattening the curve" because we've been talking about it incessantly.
This is our stiff-upper lip child. But his voice gave away the disappointment I knew he must be feeling. When his tennis season was canceled before it even began, we congratulated him on an undefeated season, and he actually smiled at the lame joke. But, I wish I could have watched him play even just once.
Then, I asked my daughter, a junior in high school, how she felt.
"I don't think anyone is adjusting well to it," she said. "I feel bad for our teachers because they had to switch to (online learning) so quickly. As a student, I really miss my friends and activities I do outside of school. I even miss just being in and learning in the classroom."
That part — just sitting in a classroom, learning from the people around you — they know we can't give them that at home. I wonder what conversations, thoughts and ideas they won't experience.
I'm sure we will all get through this the best we can, and I hope school leaders will work hard to help children in the most difficult circumstance.
Education is a valuable, life-enriching experience.
Today, I'm grieving the loss of these months of learning, friendship and memories for our children.
It's a part of their childhood we can't replace.
