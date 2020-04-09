Sultan: Schools are officially done for the year. A gut punch even if you saw it coming.

"I'm not really surprised," he said. "I guess it's good they are doing it." He knows the importance of "flattening the curve" because we've been talking about it incessantly.

This is our stiff-upper lip child. But his voice gave away the disappointment I knew he must be feeling. When his tennis season was canceled before it even began, we congratulated him on an undefeated season, and he actually smiled at the lame joke. But, I wish I could have watched him play even just once.

Then, I asked my daughter, a junior in high school, how she felt.

"I don't think anyone is adjusting well to it," she said. "I feel bad for our teachers because they had to switch to (online learning) so quickly. As a student, I really miss my friends and activities I do outside of school. I even miss just being in and learning in the classroom."

That part — just sitting in a classroom, learning from the people around you — they know we can't give them that at home. I wonder what conversations, thoughts and ideas they won't experience.

I'm sure we will all get through this the best we can, and I hope school leaders will work hard to help children in the most difficult circumstance.

Education is a valuable, life-enriching experience.