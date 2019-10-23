You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Sultan: Should St. Louis end its Halloween tradition of telling jokes while trick-or-treating?

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Team up with us for 99¢

I got into a Twitter war with a St. Louis Public Radio journalist about the most St. Louis thing ever. 

OK, maybe "war" is overstating it since we both liked each other's points and counterpoints. But Alex Heuer did taunt me with this gif, so we can call it a Twitter squirmish by St. Louis standards. 

As a native Texan, I first encountered the joke-telling holiday tradition when I moved to St. Louis, and I immediately loved it. What's not to love? Adorable kids in costume telling corny jokes. My personal favorites are the ones that don't make any sense or when kids flub the punchline and their parent helps them out. It would be a better world if we were asked to tell silly jokes more often, I say. 

So, I replied with this vigorous defense of the tradition. 

Children growing up in this phone- and tech-addicted age don't have as many opportunities to converse with adults in awkward exchanges. This low-stakes practice with treats helps promote useful life skills. And for some children with anxiety, it can be empowering to have safe opportunities to practice skills such as talking to strangers or reciting a joke. Heuer pointed out that what may seem low-stakes to some can be terrifying or traumatizing for others. 

Others chimed in their own bad experiences. 

Halloween can be a more challenging holiday for some children, such as those with life-threatening food allergies or special emotional or social needs. Parents have to work harder in these situations to create a safe and fun experience for their child. 

One Twitter user offered a good compromise. 

I'm still a fan of the St. Louis jokes, but the conversation was a good reminder for adults to be understanding if a child balks at sharing a joke when asked. Don't push them, don't scold and for heaven's sake, don't deny them a piece of candy. 

Maybe it's an opportunity to offer a joke of your own. 

Upcoming events
View comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports