Sultan: Taking AP exams on Christmas Day?

Imran on Eid morning

My son wore a traditional Pakistani outfit to school on Eid ul Fitr to take his AP exams.

 Aisha Sultan

Normally on Eid morning, after an entire month of exhausting dawn-to-sunset fasting for Ramadan, my family is rushing to make it to the morning prayer with thousands of other Muslims in St. Louis.

Today, no one was ironing fancy clothes, and I was feeling more salty than celebratory. Our college-age daughter could not come home to celebrate with us because of impending finals. I knew that this first Eid ul Fitr without her was going to be hard for me.

But then the College Board made it even worse.

Our son, who is a junior in high school, has to take two Advanced Placement exams in school today. These determine whether a student can earn college credit for taking rigorous courses in high school. The College Board administers the exams, which are set by subject on various dates in May. There is an option to take a makeup exam later for a valid reason, such as illness or a religious holiday, but it’s an entirely different test. (Rumor on the college prep sites has it that the makeup test is a harder exam to discourage students from missing the original test date.) In my son’s case, the makeup date would have been in the middle of his finals week at school.

At a time when a growing number of large school districts around the country — from Mehlville to Houston — have decided to make Eid an official districtwide holiday next year, this was an incredibly insensitive decision by the College Board. So many Muslim high school students don’t have a choice about whether to take an absence from school for Eid this year because these AP tests.

Growing up as a religious minority in America means having to choose between missing a day of work or a critical exam in order to observe the biggest religious holiday in your faith. I asked a practicing Christian friend how she would feel if her child had to take AP exams on Christmas Day.

“Fox News would be all over it, and a new holy war against the schools would ensue,” she messaged. Even in Muslim-majority countries where Christians are a minority, the winter holidays ensure that no student attends school on Christmas Day.

It would be unfathomable for Christians to imagine their child taking high-stakes tests all day instead of attending a mass, opening presents and spending time with their families on Christmas morning.

“It’s not even going to feel like Eid this year,” I told my husband in the days leading up to the holiday. He agreed. He got dressed in his usual work clothes, so he could stop in at the hospital for work after the morning prayer.

I texted my daughter to call me as soon as she woke up, which she did. She will attend a community celebration with a family friend of ours, and in the evening her school’s Muslim Student Association is hosting an Eid dinner.

It made me feel better to hear she would celebrate with her community. I made her promise to send me photos later.

When my son came downstairs for breakfast, he was wearing the traditional Pakistani kameez shalwar, with its long flowing tunic. I would never have had the courage in the '90s to wear something so ethnic to my predominately white, Christian high school.

He decided to wear the outfit to school to take his exams to carry the spirit of Eid with him. He ate breakfast while reviewing notes for the government exam.

The sight of him making the best of a bad situation filled my heart with joy.

I decided that I would follow the lead of my kids and set aside my bitterness about the circumstances keeping me apart from them.

Eid Mubarak, my friends.

Sultan: How to deal with grief around Mother's Day

More than one million people have died from Covid in America. Many of them were mothers and fathers. As the holidays honoring those relationships approach – Mother’s Day then Father’s Day – more people will be grappling with grief and loss amid the celebrations.

Relearning how to play after pandemic isolation

Pandemic isolation took such a social and emotional toll on the youngest children and their parents. Some young children returned to day care centers and preschools with more aggressive behaviors and less ability to self regulate, he said.

Sultan: Monks take on sex trafficking in documentary

Each of the women profiled in the documentary describes how pimps groom their victims and explain why it’s so difficult to leave the abusive situations they ended up in. The courage and strength of the women is inspiring, and the film’s ultimate message is one of hope.

