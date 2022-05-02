Sultan: Taking AP exams on Christmas Day?

Normally on Eid morning, after an entire month of exhausting dawn-to-sunset fasting for Ramadan, my family is rushing to make it to the morning prayer with thousands of other Muslims in St. Louis.

Today, no one was ironing fancy clothes, and I was feeling more salty than celebratory. Our college-age daughter could not come home to celebrate with us because of impending finals. I knew that this first Eid ul Fitr without her was going to be hard for me.

But then the College Board made it even worse.

Our son, who is a junior in high school, has to take two Advanced Placement exams in school today. These determine whether a student can earn college credit for taking rigorous courses in high school. The College Board administers the exams, which are set by subject on various dates in May. There is an option to take a makeup exam later for a valid reason, such as illness or a religious holiday, but it’s an entirely different test. (Rumor on the college prep sites has it that the makeup test is a harder exam to discourage students from missing the original test date.) In my son’s case, the makeup date would have been in the middle of his finals week at school.

At a time when a growing number of large school districts around the country — from Mehlville to Houston — have decided to make Eid an official districtwide holiday next year, this was an incredibly insensitive decision by the College Board. So many Muslim high school students don’t have a choice about whether to take an absence from school for Eid this year because these AP tests.

Growing up as a religious minority in America means having to choose between missing a day of work or a critical exam in order to observe the biggest religious holiday in your faith. I asked a practicing Christian friend how she would feel if her child had to take AP exams on Christmas Day.

“Fox News would be all over it, and a new holy war against the schools would ensue,” she messaged. Even in Muslim-majority countries where Christians are a minority, the winter holidays ensure that no student attends school on Christmas Day.

It would be unfathomable for Christians to imagine their child taking high-stakes tests all day instead of attending a mass, opening presents and spending time with their families on Christmas morning.

“It’s not even going to feel like Eid this year,” I told my husband in the days leading up to the holiday. He agreed. He got dressed in his usual work clothes, so he could stop in at the hospital for work after the morning prayer.

I texted my daughter to call me as soon as she woke up, which she did. She will attend a community celebration with a family friend of ours, and in the evening her school’s Muslim Student Association is hosting an Eid dinner.

It made me feel better to hear she would celebrate with her community. I made her promise to send me photos later.

When my son came downstairs for breakfast, he was wearing the traditional Pakistani kameez shalwar, with its long flowing tunic. I would never have had the courage in the '90s to wear something so ethnic to my predominately white, Christian high school.

He decided to wear the outfit to school to take his exams to carry the spirit of Eid with him. He ate breakfast while reviewing notes for the government exam.

The sight of him making the best of a bad situation filled my heart with joy.

I decided that I would follow the lead of my kids and set aside my bitterness about the circumstances keeping me apart from them.

Eid Mubarak, my friends.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.