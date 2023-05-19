Aisha Sultan Aisha Sultan is a columnist and features writer for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Aisha Sultan Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The rituals that mark the end of high school have multiplied since I was a senior.

Granted, I graduated in an era so long ago that we had to call our friends on a phone attached to a wall and deal with a busy signal if the line was engaged.

Those were primitive times.

It makes sense that students who can take professional quality photos and shoot videos from phones in their pockets have more events to document. Our daughter had the misfortune of graduating high school during a global pandemic. Her commencement was in the parking lot of a dead mall. There were few senior traditions because most of us were just trying to stay alive.

But this year, for our son’s graduation, all the pomp and circumstance is back. His school and the parent organization will have hosted: a Senior Sunrise, where the class gathers on the football field on the first day to watch the sunrise and have breakfast together; a Senior Sunset, same idea, but at the end of the year; class photo; senior field trip; last day senior picnic; honors night; prom; senior parade; and an after-graduation party.

Back in the landline days, we had an unsanctioned senior skip day and prank. My former classmates reminded me that our prank involved dumping buckets of water off the roof of the school during our senior picture on top of the school administrators.

The principal was not pleased. Allegedly, class pranks were outlawed after a student hired a stripper one year.

Gen X was built differently.

I can’t imagine my kids, part of do-gooder Gen Z, involved in anything like that. Their school’s Instagram feed is filled with student testimonials about their favorite teachers. I have to admit teachers also seem to have more compassion and patience these days.

I had a chance to think about all the educators who have taught our kids when I showed up for the best senior tradition, which was also new to me — the elementary school walk through. The seniors put on their caps and gowns, got on the school buses and headed to the elementary feeder school they attended. The high school teacher who accompanied them told them before they entered to hand a sticker to any little kid who reminded them of themselves at that age. The kindergartners through fifth graders line the hallways with congratulatory signs and chant, “Let’s go, seniors.” They cheer as the older ones saunter through the halls.

I have kept myself together through all the other “lasts” — the last tennis match, the last band performance, the last day of school. But when I saw those tiny kindergartners gazing in awe of these giant kids walking through their school, I fought back tears. In that instant I saw the highlight reel — the school plays, the strings concerts, the end-of-year assemblies and class parties — that took place in this building. The little ones saw a glimpse into the future; the older ones a reflection into their past.

My son said his former third grade teacher spotted him in the walkthrough and tackled him in a hug. Mrs. Powell had adored him, and I adored her. I don’t know if their teachers know how much they shaped them into the young adults they are now or how grateful I am for their effort and care. I don’t know if the parents of those kindergartners realize how quickly it will be their babies’ turn to walk these halls in caps and gowns.

“What a journey,” my son’s elementary school chess coach said to me as we walked out. I could only nod, afraid that any words would release the torrent of emotions I was trying to keep under control. As I walked to my car, I ran into the mom of another senior, who my son has stayed friends with throughout the years.

“I’m trying not to break down in front of my kid,” she said. Her voice caught as she held back a sob.

I could hardly speak.

The elementary school looked so much bigger when they used to go there. It seemed to have shrunk. Now, they scarcely fit in the hallways. How had they outgrown this place that had helped shape them into young men and women?

I watched from my car in the parking lot, where I used to wait in the pick up line, as the seniors loaded the buses.

Slowly but surely, they left it behind.