Sultan: The courage of Brayden Harrington

A 13-year-old boy delivered the most powerful speech of the Democratic National Convention.
Brayden Harrington sat in front of a camera knowing he would struggle in front of millions of people watching him. He knew his breath would catch at some point and a word would get stuck while he spoke.
He did it anyway.
Brayden talked about his stutter and experience meeting Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential candidate. They met at a town hall in February where Biden talked about his challenges overcoming his own stutter. Biden invited Brayden backstage and offered him tips on how to improve his fluency — practice speaking in front of a mirror, read aloud poetry by Yeats and mark a written speech so you remember to pause.
Biden handed Brayden his own speech that night, which Brayden waved at the camera when he mentioned it.
“I’m just trying to be a kid,” Brayden said. “And in a short amount of time, Joe Biden made me feel more confident about something that’s bothered me my whole life.”
Remember being 13? Any small difference that set you apart from your peers, let alone a noticeable disability, could feel like the end of the world. It's when our need to belong is at a fever pitch and when peers can be vicious in their exclusion.
Speaking in public is hard enough as it is. Imagine the courage it took that young teenager to talk about a personal struggle that others could use to humiliate him. When Brayden's speech halted on the "s" in stutter, I held my own breath. Every parent who has watched her child flounder momentarily in a public performance knows how that moment feels.
You are silently willing your child to keep going.
There's that rush of pride when a child picks up and perseveres. We wanted to stand up and cheer when Brayden finished his speech. He delivered a master class in grit. You couldn't help but feel inspired.
Brayden's story brought to mind the stark contrast of how President Donald Trump had treated a reporter with a disability.
During his last presidential campaign run, Trump did a public impression of New York Times reporter Serge Kovaleski, who has a congenital joint condition. Trump flopped his right arm around with his hand held at an odd angle and contorted his face while saying (in imitation of Kovaleski): “Now, the poor guy, you’ve got to see this guy: ‘Uhh, I don’t know what I said. Uhh, I don’t remember,’ he’s going like ‘I don’t remember. Maybe that’s what I said.'”
If your child had a disability, would you want him treated the way Biden treated Brayden or the way Trump treated Serge?
If you are raising a child, would you want him to treat a peer the way Biden treated Brayden or the way Trump treated Serge?
No one needed to ask these questions last night because the difference was so profound and the answers so obvious.
Brayden took a risk by stepping into the spotlight. Then he captivated us with his courage. He reminded us of what makes a country and a person great — extraordinary bravery and kindness.
