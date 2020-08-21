Sultan: The courage of Brayden Harrington

Speaking in public is hard enough as it is. Imagine the courage it took that young teenager to talk about a personal struggle that others could use to humiliate him. When Brayden's speech halted on the "s" in stutter, I held my own breath. Every parent who has watched her child flounder momentarily in a public performance knows how that moment feels.

You are silently willing your child to keep going.

There's that rush of pride when a child picks up and perseveres. We wanted to stand up and cheer when Brayden finished his speech. He delivered a master class in grit. You couldn't help but feel inspired.

Brayden's story brought to mind the stark contrast of how President Donald Trump had treated a reporter with a disability.

During his last presidential campaign run, Trump did a public impression of New York Times reporter Serge Kovaleski, who has a congenital joint condition. Trump flopped his right arm around with his hand held at an odd angle and contorted his face while saying (in imitation of Kovaleski): “Now, the poor guy, you’ve got to see this guy: ‘Uhh, I don’t know what I said. Uhh, I don’t remember,’ he’s going like ‘I don’t remember. Maybe that’s what I said.'”