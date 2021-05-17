Sultan: The most heartbreaking memorial in Missouri and those who tried to destroy it

Aisha Sultan Aisha Sultan is home and family editor for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Aisha Sultan Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Dr. Amanda Dickerson stood in front of her 4-year-old son’s closet, putting her hand on each of his T-shirts, paralyzed by the thought of what she said she would do.

“Hand to God, I must have stood there for 45 minutes,” she said.

The pediatrician and mother of two was shepherding a traveling exhibit through her hometown of Joplin, Missouri. It memorializes children killed in Missouri last year by gun homicide. Each slain child is represented by a shirt in their size. As the display traveled through the state and more children were shot dead, the volunteer hosting the display in each town would have to add another shirt.

Two more children were killed during the two weeks Dickerson had the exhibit. One of the victims was a teenager, the other a 6-year-old boy. She had mentioned to the organizer that she could use a T-shirt from her son's closet, which would be around the same size as a young child.

“I couldn’t do it,” she said. “The thought of taking one of his shirts and putting it on that stand, it just broke me.”

She got in her car and cried all the way to Target where she bought a small boy’s shirt.