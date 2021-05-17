Sultan: The most heartbreaking memorial in Missouri and those who tried to destroy it

Dr. Amanda Dickerson stood in front of her 4-year-old son’s closet, putting her hand on each of his T-shirts, paralyzed by the thought of what she said she would do.
“Hand to God, I must have stood there for 45 minutes,” she said.
The pediatrician and mother of two was shepherding a traveling exhibit through her hometown of Joplin, Missouri. It memorializes children killed in Missouri last year by gun homicide. Each slain child is represented by a shirt in their size. As the display traveled through the state and more children were shot dead, the volunteer hosting the display in each town would have to add another shirt.
Two more children were killed during the two weeks Dickerson had the exhibit. One of the victims was a teenager, the other a 6-year-old boy. She had mentioned to the organizer that she could use a T-shirt from her son's closet, which would be around the same size as a young child.
“I couldn’t do it,” she said. “The thought of taking one of his shirts and putting it on that stand, it just broke me.”
She got in her car and cried all the way to Target where she bought a small boy’s shirt.
It hangs on a stand staked into the dirt, surrounded by other unworn kids’ clothing — a white onesie printed with colorful tiny animals, a Captain America tee, a shirt with rainbow-colored ice cream scoops. Gun homicides killed 46 children in Missouri last year. The youngest child was 6 months old.
This traveling memorial was put together by mom volunteers advocating for better gun safety laws, the Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America. It has been making its way around the state since October.
When it was in Cape Girardeau in southeast Missouri, vandals tore down the banner that displayed the number of slain children.
“It was heartbreaking,” said Linda Stewart, deputy chapter lead for Moms Demand in Missouri, who lives nearby in Dexter. “But we weren’t going to let them win.”
The moms in her area handmade another sign to put up immediately then collected the money to order a replacement. What kind of people try to destroy a memorial for children who have died so tragically?
The callousness reveals how those opposed to gun safety reform want to erase any mention of the actual victims. Gun homicides killed 689 people in Missouri in 2020, among the state’s deadliest ever for gun violence. Missouri had the third-highest per-capita rate of gun deaths in the country. Our state has had the dubious distinction of the worst gun laws in the country, with the Legislature rolling back basic safety restrictions for the past decade. Meanwhile, gun violence in the state worsened year after year.
The Kansas City Star noted that while the state experienced record-breaking gun violence, we don’t know exactly how many people, in total, died from guns in 2020. No state or federal government agency publishes total numbers of gun suicides and gun homicides for Missouri during the year. In 2017, the rate of firearm deaths in Missouri was 21.5 per 1,000 people, while the national rate was 12, according to CDC data.
Just like the cowards who tore down a display with the number of murdered children, the gun lobby and its GOP lawmakers fight to conceal the actual toll of gun violence.
Jean Knapp, a volunteer in Springfield, came up with the idea of the traveling memorial during the pandemic when the group could no longer hold its in-person events to raise awareness. How do you get people to care enough about the children dying and families shattered by gun violence that they demand change? Knapp took inspiration from the anti-abortion displays she’s seen with crosses used to symbolize unborn babies.
More than 35,000 children ages 19 and under have died since 1999 due to firearms injuries, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Knapp said the memorial does not include children who died from suicide and accidental gun deaths in the state because it would have made the display too large and difficult to transport.
The exhibit, which will be displayed in the St. Louis area through the summer, has touched some who have seen it along the way.
One visitor left a candy necklace on the stand displaying the onesie.
Another person used a marker to write a personal message inside a heart on one of the T-shirts: You mattered. You were loved.
And for Dickerson, who works as a pediatrician to save kids' lives, there’s the moment she was forced to imagine the mother who lost her 6-year-old son looking at his T-shirts while she looked at her son’s.
That moment is forever seared in her mind.
The exhibit will be displayed in the St. Louis region at these locations:
St. Charles:
May 14-21: Friedens United Church of Christ, 1703 South Old Highway 94
June 4: Frontier Park Pavilion, 10505 Riverside Drive
St. Louis:
May 21-28: Kirkwood United Church of Christ, 1603 Dougherty Ferry Road
June 6-13: Central Reform Congregation, 5020 Waterman Road
June 13-20: First Presbyterian Church, 7200 Delmar Boulevard
June 20-27: Congregation Shaare Emeth, 11645 Ladue Road
June 27-July 4: Samuel United Church of Christ, 320 North Forsyth Boulevard
July 9-16: Peace United Church of Christ, 204 East Lockwood Avenue