Sultan: We are all traumatized in wake of St. Louis school shooting

I had the strangest premonition on Saturday.
We were sitting shoulder-to-shoulder in the high school bleachers watching hundreds of band students perform on the field in St. Genevieve, Missouri. The school was hosting about 30 schools from around the region for the competition.
Maybe it was because the entire area was so tightly packed with students, teachers and parents. I glanced at the crowd around me. The thought hit me suddenly.
“What if a gunman starts firing?”
Maybe it’s because of
that story of the mom who ran past armed police to get to her children inside Uvalde Elementary School, where 19 children and two teachers were shot to death. How could I even protect my kid here?
This morning one of my closest friends sent a frantic text — there was an active shooter at her child’s school. Her daughter is safe. Then, a text from another friend who wrote to say her child stayed home that day. Also, safe.
But at student and health teacher were killed at Central Visual & Performing Arts High School in south St. Louis Monday morning. Six more were injured. This happened in a school that has metal detectors, locked doors and security officers.
Parents send their children to school dreading this kind of nightmare.
Maybe my anxiety was already heightened because Texas lawmakers recently decided to send DNA collection kits to parents. You know, in case their babies’ bodies are too mangled by a shooter firing an AR-15 in a classroom. Gov. Greg Abbott thinks this is a better idea than making guns harder to obtain for the potentially violent and homicidal.
My colleagues at the paper rushed to CVPA and reported harrowing details like this student’s account:
Dakota Willard, 14, who attends Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience — also housed in the CVPA building — said he saw what looked like one person, a girl, down at the end of the hallway that joins the two schools.
He said it looked like she was trying to run away by the way she was lying on the floor.
“What I saw was traumatizing,” Willard said. “I’m OK. I don’t need any special help.”
You do need special help, Dakota. We all do. We are all traumatized. Those of us who have felt panic receiving a lock down message from our kids' schools. Those of us who have grieved a loved one lost to gun violence. Those of us who have lived through an active shooting at a mall, at work, at a concert, at the movies, at school. Those of us who have said over and over again that we don’t have to live this way. That mass shootings happen this frequently only in America.
Because of our gun laws. Because of the gun lobby. Because of craven politicians. Because of worthless thoughts and prayers.
Missouri has some of the worst gun laws in the country. There’s no law requiring background checks on unlicensed gun sales. People can carry hidden, loaded handguns in public without a permit or safety training. There are no laws prohibiting domestic abusers from possessing guns. Republican lawmakers even passed a law which prohibits local police and highway patrols from enforcing several federal gun laws.
I thought about that when I read the words from Tonya Neal, a parent whose daughter attends CVPA: At 9:19 a.m., she received a text from her daughter that read, “Mom, I love you.”
Neal didn't realize until later that there was an active shooter at the school. Her daughter is safe. Her baby might have thought she wanted to tell her mom she loved her one last time.
This is what we’ve trained our children to do.
Because our lawmakers have failed to protect them.
St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones speaks to the media about the school shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts high school in St. Louis, on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022.
Photos: School Shooting at CVPA High School in St. Louis
High School students were evactuated to the Schnucks parking lot from the Central Visual & Performing Arts High School after a reported shooting at the school in in south St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022.
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Messiah Miller, 16, center, a junior at Central Visual & Performing Arts High School, prays with his teacher Ray Parks following a shooting at the school on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 in the Southwest Garden neighborhood. "He looked at me, he pointed the gun at me," said Parks, a dance teacher, who came face to face with the gunman.
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
People embrace in the Schnucks Arsenal parking lot following the shooting at Central Visual Performing Arts High School in St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022.
jopp@post-dispatch.com
Jordan Opp
People race across Kingshighway at Arsenal Street after a shooting at Central Visual & Performing Arts High School and the Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 in the Southwest Garden neighborhood.
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
St. Louis police officers work outside the scene of a school shooting at Central Visual & Performing Arts High School and the Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 in the Southwest Garden neighborhood.
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
People embrace in the Schnucks Arsenal parking lot following the shooting at Central Visual Performing Arts High School in St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Photo by Jordan Opp,
jopp@post-dispatch.com
Jordan Opp
A third floor window is shot out at Central Visual & Performing Arts High School following a shooting on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 in the Southwest Garden neighborhood.
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
St. Louis Public Schools Superintendent Kelvin Adams steps away after speaking at a news conference outside Central Visual & Performing Arts High School following a school shooting on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 in the Southwest Garden neighborhood.
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Concerned parents arrive at the scene of a school shooting at Central Visual & Performing Arts High School in south St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022.
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Police cars assemble at Arsenal and Kingshighway on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at the scene of a shooting at CVPA and Collegiate high schools. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones hugs U.S. Rep. Cori Bush before a news conference outside Central Visual & Performing Arts High School following a school shooting on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 in the Southwest Garden neighborhood.
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
A parent embraces his child at the evacuation point for students who were at Central Visual & Performing Arts High School after a shooting at the school in south St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022.
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Takisha Duncan (left) embraces her child Taniya Lumpkin, a senior at Central Visual & Performing Arts High School, at the evacuation point on the Schnucks parking lot after a shooting at the school in south St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022.
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Messiah Miller, 16, a junior at Central Visual & Performing Arts High School, is reunited with his mother Bridget Morrow following a school shooting on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 in the Southwest Garden neighborhood. Messiah studies music at the school.
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
High School students were evacuated to the Schnucks parking lot from the Central Visual & Performing Arts High School after a reported shooting at the school in in south St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
People embrace at the evacuation point on the Schnucks parking lot after a school shooting at Central Visual & Performing Arts High School in south St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Law enforcement arrives at the scene of a school shooting at Central Visual & Performing Arts High School in south St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
St. Louis interim Police Chief Michael Sack speaks at a news conference watched by Public Safety Director Dan Isom and U.S. Rep. Cori Bush outside Central Visual & Performing Arts High School following a school shooting on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 in the Southwest Garden neighborhood.
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
St. Louis interim Police Chief Michael Sack speaks at a news conference outside Central Visual & Performing Arts High School following a school shooting on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 in the Southwest Garden neighborhood. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
St. Louis police officers work the scene outside Central Visual & Performing Arts High School and the Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience following a school shooting on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 in the Southwest Garden neighborhood. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Teacher Debbi Cox, center right, shares hugs with a student following a shooting at Central Visual & Performing Arts High School and the Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 in the Southwest Garden neighborhood.
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
U.S. Rep. Cori Bush steps away after speaking at a news conference with St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones and interim Police Chief Michael Sack outside Central Visual & Performing Arts High School following a school shooting on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 in the Southwest Garden neighborhood. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Law enforcement officers gather on the football field behind Central Visual & Performing Arts High School and the Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience following a shooting on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 in the Southwest Garden neighborhood. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
An ATF agent works at the scene of a shooting at Central Visual & Performing Arts High School and the Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 in the Southwest Garden neighborhood. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Parents and students walk across Kingshighway at Arsenal Street after a shooting at Central Visual & Performing Arts High School and the Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 in the Southwest Garden neighborhood. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
An ATF agent passes under police tape at the scene of a shooting at Central Visual & Performing Arts High School and the Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 in the Southwest Garden neighborhood. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Teacher Debbi Cox, center left, stands with a student following a shooting at Central Visual & Performing Arts High School and the Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 in the Southwest Garden neighborhood. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
A Central Visual Performing Arts High School employee, left, hugs her sister in the Schnucks parking lot following the shooting at the high school on in St. Louis Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Photo by Jordan Opp,
jopp@post-dispatch.com
Jordan Opp
Schnucks Arsenal frozen foods manager Steven Bunting, left, hands out water bottles to police officers in the Schnucks parking lot following the shooting at Central Visual Performing Arts High School in St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Photo by Jordan Opp,
jopp@post-dispatch.com
Jordan Opp
Katie Roesch, right, a junior at Central Visual Performing Arts High School hugs her father Don Roesch in the Schnucks Arsenal parking lot following the shooting at the school in St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Photo by Jordan Opp,
jopp@post-dispatch.com
Jordan Opp
People check their phones as they walk towards the Schnucks Arsenal parking lot following the shooting at Central Visual Performing Arts High School in St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Photo by Jordan Opp,
jopp@post-dispatch.com
Jordan Opp
People embrace in the Schnucks Arsenal parking lot following the shooting at Central Visual Performing Arts High School in St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Photo by Jordan Opp,
jopp@post-dispatch.com
Jordan Opp
Bethlehem Lutheran Church pastor Gerard Bowling, right, leads students, teachers and family members in a prayer in the Schnucks Arsenal parking lot following the shooting at Central Visual Performing Arts High School in St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Bowling arrived at the scene after receiving a text from one of the youth members of the church who attended the high school.
jopp@post-dispatch.com
Jordan Opp
A side school entry door, shot out at the bottom, is guarded by St. Louis police following a school shooting at Central Visual & Performing Arts High School on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 in the Southwest Garden neighborhood. A teacher, student and the suspected shooter were killed in the morning attack.
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
A side school entry door, shot out at the bottom, is processed by a St. Louis police crime scene officer following a school shooting at Central Visual & Performing Arts High School on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 in the Southwest Garden neighborhood. A teacher, student and the suspected shooter were killed in the morning attack. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner, second from left, and her staff arrive at Central Visual & Performing Arts High School following a shooting on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 at Kingshighway and Arsenal Street. A teacher, student and the suspected shooter were killed in the morning attack. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
A man brings flowers to Central Visual & Performing Arts High School following a shooting on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 at Kingshighway and Arsenal Street. A teacher, student and the suspected shooter were killed in the morning attack. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
A friend of the student killed in a school shooting at Central Visual & Performing Arts High School is helped leaving the school grounds on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 in the Southwest Garden neighborhood. A teacher, student and the suspected shooter were killed in the morning attack. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Teachers and staff members of Central Visual & Performing Arts High School talk at the front entrance and prepare to leave following a shooting on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 at Kingshighway and Arsenal Street. A teacher, student and the suspected shooter were killed in the morning attack. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Police block off the streets around the Central Visual & Performing Arts High School as they investigate the area after a shooting inside the school in south St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Teacher Octavio Nieto-Jacobo consoles fellow teacher Debbi Cox outside the Central Visual & Performing Arts High School in south St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. The teachers and staff returned to the school to pick up personal items like car keys, jackets, and computers.
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Police gather outside the Central Visual & Performing Arts High School after a shooting inside south St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Police block off the streets around the Central Visual & Performing Arts High School as they investigate the area after a shooting inside the school in south St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
