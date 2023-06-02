Aisha Sultan Aisha Sultan is a columnist and features writer for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Aisha Sultan Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Dr. Mano Patri immediately thought about two patients she treated years ago when heard the news about a recent graduate from her children’s high school in Chesterfield.

Sai Varshith Kandula, 19, a Marquette High School graduate and immigrant from India, was arrested in Washington, D.C., on May 22 after ramming a rental truck into barriers near the White House. Kandula allegedly grabbed a Nazi flag from the rented U-Haul just before he was apprehended. Federal prosecutors filed a memo last week in support of keeping him jailed before trial citing passages from Kandula’s journal in which he described taking over the government and harming others. In it, he praised Adolf Hitler as a “strong leader,” the memo said.

Along with last month’s Mexican mass shooter at a mall in Allen, Texas, with purported neo-Nazi views, this incident suggests that racist organizations and websites are pulling in some supporters from communities of color.

At first glance, it makes little sense why a person of color would join a movement that espouses that they are less than white people. But these sites and those who radicalize others may be addressing other unmet needs in vulnerable people.

Patri said she found the incident involving Kandula “horrifying, but I hate to say it, not surprising.”

In her work as an infectious disease specialist with SSM Health she has treated two African American patients who had swastika tattoos and identified themselves as part of neo-Nazi movements. In conversations with these patients over a few days, she asked them to help her understand what attracted them to this ideology.

“It came down to a sense of belonging,” she said. One of them explained to her that it was like being in an army that has just one leader. They saw themselves as soldiers listening to a captain.

“There is a need to feel understood, to be heard ... with a lot of the isolation that has occurred, even post-COVID, you find these groups that speak to you,” she said. Plus, mental illness remains undiagnosed and untreated at higher levels in immigrant and minority communities.

“If you don’t know where you belong or where you fit in, it can be easier to retreat to social media and find someone who understands you,” she said.

Dr. Siresha Samudrala, who works in rehabilitation and physical medicine in St. Louis, said she knows a few Indian American teens who listen to personalities with extreme right wing and white nationalistic views. She was approached by Indian parents who asked her to speak to their son, who they worried might be getting indoctrinated.

“I had some hard conversations with him,” she said. He felt rejected by the South Asian community.

Researcher Jennifer Lee has studied the issues around identity and belonging among various ethnic and racial groups.

“When we ask Asian Americans whether they feel they completely belong and are accepted in the United States, a mere 29% of them feel this way. Indeed, Asian Americans are the least likely to feel they completely belong compared to Black Americans (33%), Latino Americans (42%) and white Americans (61%),” she published last year.

Their research found that the feeling of not belonging is especially acute among Asian American women — who are twice as likely to be interracially married than Asian American men — and young adults who are more likely to be U.S.-born.

Samudrala suggested that feeling rejected by your own community, which in itself is a minority group, can amplify feelings of alienation and isolation.

As a group, Indian Americans tend to be more politically liberal than conservative. The Indian American Attitudes Survey — conducted between Sept. 1 and 20, 2020 — found that 72% of registered Indian American voters had planned to vote for Biden and 22% had planned to vote for Trump.

A far-right affiliation among Indian Americans is unusual although not unheard of.

For more recent immigrants and older generations there may be similarities between the escalating Hindu nationalism in India and right-wing populism in America. And for affluent Indian Americans who vote with their socio-economic and class interests, there can be a draw to conservative politics.

But for younger people, it may be a more complex and subtle drift toward extreme right-wing ideology. Far-right groups exploit algorithms on social media sites, including YouTube, that target the young male demographic. It’s surprisingly easy to fall down a rabbit hole on the Internet that leads to videos about feminists destroying America and other misogynistic, conspiratorial propaganda.

There’s also a segment of younger Asian Americans who are strongly opposed to affirmative action, which they see as hurting their chances of admission to top universities. Watching one video or clicking on a single link leads to more and more extreme content online.

There isn’t any information released on how Kandula became interested in Neo-Nazi ideology or about his mental health status. Patri cautioned against jumping to conclusions or targeting his family.

“It’s easy to criticize without knowing the story,” she said.

She has focused on talking to her own children about how they are processing and feeling about the incident. She wants to destigmatize seeking care for mental help within the community.

“Could this have been prevented?” she asked. “I don’t know. This could be his cry for help.”