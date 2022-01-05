Sultan: What happens if too many teachers get sick with Covid in schools? Readers weigh in.

Most elementary and secondary students returned to schools this week after the winter break. A pressing question for parents and educators is how tenable in-person schooling will be in the midst of another Covid surge.
Fortunately, the risk of severe illness to students, especially those vaccinated and boosted, is very low from the Omicron variant. The biggest challenge will likely be operational. In districts where masks are optional, the highly contagious variant is likely to spread like wildfire.
Despite the reported milder symptoms, Covid hospitalization rates in the St. Louis metro area have skyrocketed again. So, I posed this question on Twitter:
How are schools supposed to stay open and in-person if too many teachers get sick with Covid and call out sick? There's not an endless supply of subs, especially for districts that are mask optional. Please explain this to me.
Parents, teachers and substitutes shared their experiences and thoughts on what they are experiencing in schools and their concerns about what lies ahead.
I’ve also wondered if substitute teachers think the pay for working a day in classroom is worth risking their health for.— David Carson (@PDPJ) January 4, 2022
They don't get subs. They make the teachers who are there do double duty.— Colleen Schrappen (@cschrappen) January 4, 2022
I sub in a mask-optional district. Today, I counted over 80 unfilled positions. Most teachers try to book subs in advance so that 80+ doesn't even account for all the absences. Often teachers, paras, & subs are pulled from plan periods to cover classes.— Sarah Jude (@SarahEJude) January 4, 2022
Schools need a back-up plan for the inevitable staff shortages, but it might be at-home work days versus being on Zoom as tech disparities remain an issue. Still puts a strain on working parents though. Lots of issues to balance.— Sarah Jude (@SarahEJude) January 4, 2022
Fox District here. It’s astounding, no correspondence from the super to teachers or parents. I heard of several exposures on day one back yesterday and tons of teachers out with no subs. How is this sustainable? It’s like everyone just threw their hands up and gave up. 🤦♀️— The Queen of Kings (@Thaikitty) January 4, 2022
I sub in a rural district and sub situation is critical. Many times I have to cover two classes. No mask requirement. I’m triple jabbed, but caught serious bronchitis that sent me to ER, sick all holiday. ( no Covid). Still not fully recovered.— John Phillips (@Politics53) January 4, 2022
It would not surprise me - at all - if schools had to close due to illness. We have the tools to teach students, at least in the short term, virtually. It's not ideal, but the difference now is that the technology, and necessary materials (such as Chromebooks) are there. (1/2)— Bob McKitrick (@bmckitrick) January 4, 2022
That's why Bryan Hill Elem in SLPS is virtual this week. I think that approach of handling it ad-hoc as the situation arises school-by-school is good, as opposed to East STL, which is going 100% virtual district wide until the 18th, at least.— SpyGuy (@spyguy1108) January 4, 2022
There is no explanation, other than parents want their kids in school, and schools are (overwhelmingly) unwilling to make parents unhappy. So, lots of people are going to get sick, and it will be met with shrugs.— 🎶RBV, M.A.🎶 (@singfourlife) January 4, 2022