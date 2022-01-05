Sultan: What happens if too many teachers get sick with Covid in schools? Readers weigh in.

Most elementary and secondary students returned to schools this week after the winter break. A pressing question for parents and educators is how tenable in-person schooling will be in the midst of another Covid surge.

Fortunately, the risk of severe illness to students, especially those vaccinated and boosted, is very low from the Omicron variant. The biggest challenge will likely be operational. In districts where masks are optional, the highly contagious variant is likely to spread like wildfire.

Despite the reported milder symptoms, Covid hospitalization rates in the St. Louis metro area have skyrocketed again. So, I posed this question on Twitter:

How are schools supposed to stay open and in-person if too many teachers get sick with Covid and call out sick? There's not an endless supply of subs, especially for districts that are mask optional. Please explain this to me.

Parents, teachers and substitutes shared their experiences and thoughts on what they are experiencing in schools and their concerns about what lies ahead.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.