Sultan: What will we tell our daughters?

Today in Texas, Roe v. Wade is dead.

The high court is still expected to rule on an emergency application from Texas abortion providers, and will later take up a Mississippi case that bans abortion after 15 weeks. It’s a dystopian nightmare. It should frighten all of us — even those who are not personally affected, including men and people beyond child-bearing age — but it is especially painful for those of us with daughters we have taught to cherish their freedoms, embrace their opportunities and value their inherent self worth.

What will we tell our daughters about how their bodies became a political battlefield that radicals claimed as theirs to rule?

What do they think when they see anti-maskers co-opting the pro-choice language of “My body, my choice”? Are these same folks just as outraged about the state’s overreach into a woman’s uterus?

There is widespread consensus among the medical and scientific community worldwide that masks slow the spread of a potentially deadly virus still killing people in great numbers. However, there is no consensus of the point at which life begins in the womb. The answer to that question relies on personal religious and philosophical beliefs. Everyone is entitled to their own answer, but in a theocracy, those who control the government force their answer upon others.