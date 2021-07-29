Sultan: When we talk about Simone Biles

Biles started to show signs of trouble during the qualifying trials in St. Louis. A stumble on the vault landing, a fall from the balance beam — suddenly the sportscasters who had assured us that the four-time gold medalist was virtually guaranteed to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics were reminding us that she is, in fact, human. Even though she performs superhuman feats, even though she is the greatest in her field, even though she handles indescribable pressure and expectations with a wide and confident smile, Simone Biles is human.

We were reminded again in Tokyo during the qualifying trials. Biles faltered in her gravity-defying floor routine. These uncharacteristic setbacks culminated in the vault that changed everything. Biles says she lost track of where she was midair. That’s terrifying. She withdrew from the team finals and the all-around finals to save herself from making a mistake that could have caused catastrophic injury or even death.

I was devastated when I first heard that she wouldn’t be able to compete. I wasn’t upset for those of us who thrill in cheering for her, but for her — the sacrifices, the dedication, the trauma she has endured to rise to this level. It felt like she was being robbed of an opportunity she had fought her entire life for. For an athlete who has competed through pain few of us can fathom, this had to have been an excruciating decision.