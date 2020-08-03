Trailblazing St. Louis comic strip artist debuts in hometown Post-Dispatch

While working as a clerk at the legendary Star Clipper comics store in the Delmar Loop in 2011, Christina Stewart noticed a “Samurai Jack” comic book on the shelf. The author on that issue was Brittney Williams.
Williams is a Black comic book artist.
Stewart, also a Black artist who goes by Steenz, had an epiphany.
“I could do comics, too,” she thought.
Steenz, now 29, graduated from Parkway North High School and studied art at Maryville University for three years before dropping out because she couldn’t afford the tuition anymore. But the possibility of making a living through her art had never seemed like a viable possibility to her.
Seeing Williams’ name on that cover changed her mind about what was possible.
“Once you see it, you believe it,” she says. She spent the next four years elevating her craft while continuing to work and build relationships with other creators.
Since that day, Oni Press has published a graphic novel she illustrated, and her work has been featured in three anthologies. Recently, she attracted the attention of a comic strip syndicate looking to replace a retiring artist.
Beginning on Monday, the Post-Dispatch will carry “Heart of the City,” which Steenz took over drawing in April. It had been drawn by Mark Tatulli since 1998. The strip is about middle schooler Heart Lamar, who lives with her single mom in Philly. The GoComics site describes Heart as “a girl with big dreams and a love of drama.” The story follows Heart’s challenges, milestones, friendships and adventures. “Heart of the City” will replace “Nancy.”
Steenz auditioned for a month before landing the gig. Now, she’s been making the characters and story her own. It struck her as odd that Heart lived in Philly, but she only had white friends. So, Steenz added diverse characters.
It’s not easy to make changes to a legacy comic with a loyal readership. She’s gotten plenty of hate mail, like notes that say “your style sucks” to those who question why the characters she draws are “so fat.”
“It’s definitely some of the worst backlash I’ve ever gotten,” Steenz says. But she’s also found her own fans. Some who have read the strip for years have written to her to say that her drawings have the same heart and soul as Tatulli’s.
“That means a lot to me,” she says. Steenz says she knows of two other Black women who draw syndicated comic strips. After she got the gig, she received a note from other Black cartoonists congratulating and welcoming her to the fold.
“It felt really, really cool,” she says. “I grew up reading those comics.”
Those who have worked alongside her locally are not surprised by her success.
“Her work remains as artistically evocative as it is culturally relevant,” says Daniel Yezbick, professor of English and Communication at St. Louis Community College at Wildwood.
Jon Norfleet, one of the owners of the Wizard’s Wagon in the Delmar Loop, became friends with Steenz when they worked at the comic retailer together. Over the years, he said he learned her “Why not?” spirit is how she approaches life, in general.
Writer Ivy Noelle Weir collaborated with Steenz on a webcomic, which eventually became their book, “Archival Quality.”
“I was totally struck by Steenz’s work right from the first time I saw it,” Weir says. “She has this way of capturing human emotion in simple gestures that I think lends itself to making comics feel dynamic and alive.”
In 2017, when Steenz was working at the St. Louis Public Library, she taught a class on Black comic artists as part of the Comics University program she launched there. A teenage Black girl happened to be at the library before the class began. The sign about the class caught the high-schooler’s eye, and she decided to join. Afterward, she came up to Steenz.
The class made her realize she could pursue her interest in art as a career, she said to Steenz.
Steenz was overcome with emotion. She recognized the moment and how her role in it had flipped.
“Yes, please keep drawing,” she told her.
