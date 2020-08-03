Trailblazing St. Louis comic strip artist debuts in hometown Post-Dispatch

While working as a clerk at the legendary Star Clipper comics store in the Delmar Loop in 2011, Christina Stewart noticed a “Samurai Jack” comic book on the shelf. The author on that issue was Brittney Williams.

Williams is a Black comic book artist.

Stewart, also a Black artist who goes by Steenz, had an epiphany.

“I could do comics, too,” she thought.

Steenz, now 29, graduated from Parkway North High School and studied art at Maryville University for three years before dropping out because she couldn’t afford the tuition anymore. But the possibility of making a living through her art had never seemed like a viable possibility to her.

Seeing Williams’ name on that cover changed her mind about what was possible.

“Once you see it, you believe it,” she says. She spent the next four years elevating her craft while continuing to work and build relationships with other creators.

Since that day, Oni Press has published a graphic novel she illustrated, and her work has been featured in three anthologies. Recently, she attracted the attention of a comic strip syndicate looking to replace a retiring artist.