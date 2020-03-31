You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
TRAILER: True crime doc features Missouri grandmother serving life in prison
0 comments

TRAILER: True crime doc features Missouri grandmother serving life in prison

  • 0
Subscribe today: $3/3 months

"33 and Counting" is a true-crime story about a 70-year-old grandmother from rural Missouri serving a life sentence for murdering her husband — a crime she says her rapist committed.

I spent a year working on a documentary that reveals troubling questions about the investigation and prosecution of Patty’s case. We look at how her imprisonment shattered her family. And we hear from the women whose lives Prewitt has helped rebuild from behind bars.

Find out why her children, Missouri lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, and former inmates are fighting for Prewitt's release. The film will be released on stltoday.com on Thursday.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Editorial: Patty Prewitt, a 69-year-old grandmother, deserves clemency. Her jailer agrees.
Editorial

Editorial: Patty Prewitt, a 69-year-old grandmother, deserves clemency. Her jailer agrees.

Patty Prewitt is a 69-year-old grandmother serving a life sentence for the murder of her husband in 1984. She has been in prison for nearly 33 years and has maintained her innocence since the beginning. Lots of prisoners adamantly protest their innocence, but her case is so compelling that even the former director of the Missouri Department of Corrections asks that her sentence be commuted.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports