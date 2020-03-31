TRAILER: True crime doc features Missouri grandmother serving life in prison

Aisha Sultan
Aisha Sultan is home and family editor for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
"33 and Counting" is a true-crime story about a 70-year-old grandmother from rural Missouri serving a life sentence for murdering her husband — a crime she says her rapist committed.
I spent a year working on a documentary that reveals troubling questions about the investigation and prosecution of Patty’s case. We look at how her imprisonment shattered her family. And we hear from the women whose lives Prewitt has helped rebuild from behind bars.
Find out why her children, Missouri lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, and former inmates are fighting for Prewitt's release. The film will be released on stltoday.com on Thursday.
You're not alone in your parenting struggles. Subscribe for unlimited access to the Post-Dispatch for less than the cost of getting a sitter on a Friday night.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Aisha Sultan
Aisha Sultan is home and family editor for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.