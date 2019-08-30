St. Louis Public Library will host the Central West End Backpack Program on Wednesday.
The event, coordinated by Kindred Hospital St. Louis, aims to provide hundreds of backpacks packed with school supplies to students.
"Back to school should be an exciting time for local families, not a time to stress over expenses such as school supplies," Kevin Shrake, Chief Executive Officer of Kindred Hospital, said in a statement.
Students of all schools and ages may attend the event. The St. Louis Boys and Girls Club will drive students in need of transportation to the program.
Shrake said many companies such as the World Chess Hall of Fame and Chase Park Sonesta contributed to the program to make it a success.
“We found a lot of willing partners in the community to put in the time and resources to do something that benefits our community and something that we hope will get the school year off to a better start for many families,” Shrake said.
The program will be held at the St. Louis Public Library's Schlafly Library, 225 N. Euclid Ave., from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.