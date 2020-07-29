New York woman's obituary: 'She smoked millions of cigarettes' and 'HATED Tom Brady'

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. — Carole Scarsella of Lackawanna, N.Y., passed away recently and her family wanted to make a few things clear in the death notice that appeared in Sunday’s Buffalo News.

But only one of the five things about Carole warranted capital letters. When noting her fandom of the Yankees and LeBron James, the family then included, “She HATED Tom Brady.” Which is not an unreasonable opinion for a sports fan from Western New York, after all.

Her granddaughter, Aggie, noted on Twitter, “I miss her endlessly. But I’m glad she is remembered and the people of Buffalo also share her deep-rooted hatred of Tom Brady.”

The death notice, written by Carole's daughter Norma Milholland, also said that she loved to read, to play slot machines and Facebook games and smoking. “She smoked millions of cigarettes.”

"I can’t imagine what she would say about all the attention she’s getting, but I’m sure she would love the message being passed on!" Aggie said.

Condolences to Scarsella's family and congrats to her family on a classic Buffalo sendoff.

