Parent to Parent: Helping tween daughter through emotional trials

Q • Our 9-year-old daughter falls apart each time her basketball or soccer team loses a game. If she makes plans with a friend and they fall through, she will cry for hours. What's going on with her and how can we help her to cope with losses such as these? She'll even sob over a low grade on a written or verbal test .

From a reader • I am a coach of 9- and 10-year-old girls for basketball, and I also have two daughters of my own who play soccer. In my experience, I have found that this seems to be a sensitive age range for girls, but a lot of it comes from their parents pushing them too much to be “winners” all of the time. If I could get parents to calm down and let the kids enjoy their current athletic ability instead of going overboard with expecting perfection, things in general would flow much easier in other parts of their life. If we want kids to just be kids and not try to mimic what we think that they should be (because of our own earlier failures in sports) they wouldn't be so stressed out. — Matt W. in Tyler, Texas