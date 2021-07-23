Parent to Parent: Helping tween daughter through emotional trials

Q • Our 9-year-old daughter falls apart each time her basketball or soccer team loses a game. If she makes plans with a friend and they fall through, she will cry for hours. What's going on with her and how can we help her to cope with losses such as these? She'll even sob over a low grade on a written or verbal test.
From a reader • I am a coach of 9- and 10-year-old girls for basketball, and I also have two daughters of my own who play soccer. In my experience, I have found that this seems to be a sensitive age range for girls, but a lot of it comes from their parents pushing them too much to be “winners” all of the time. If I could get parents to calm down and let the kids enjoy their current athletic ability instead of going overboard with expecting perfection, things in general would flow much easier in other parts of their life. If we want kids to just be kids and not try to mimic what we think that they should be (because of our own earlier failures in sports) they wouldn't be so stressed out. — Matt W. in Tyler, Texas
From Jodie Lynn • Dealing with a child that has mega melt downs, especially when to them, they're experiencing a giant catastrophe, can be quite perplexing and upsetting to us as parents. We want to help but aren't exactly sure how.
There are many reasons why she may be unable to handle disappointments, but one of the main reasons might be that she's simply demonstrating a reflection of the reactions of adults in her family.
People in general have a tendency to forget that kids are always watching and listening. It's very important to be aware of how things are handled by everyone from ourselves to our friends and family. If people are voicing their frustrations out loud about whatever situation that they are agitated/upset about, kids will pick up on those and mimic “lookalike” emotions during various similar experiences.
Little ways you can encourage better handling of disappointments might be to listen to her when she talks. Sit down and face your daughter and really “hear” what she's saying. See if there's something you can offer in return but let her do most of the talking without making her feel like she's being silly and don't roll your eyes or laugh.
Build her self-esteem back up by giving her some things to do where you know that she will do a good job and afterward, tell her so.
Talk with your significant other and share things that you've learned about your daughter. It's important to keep all lines of communication open.
Once she gets older, she'll hopefully be able to handle awkward moments in her life and not be too emotional.
Last but not least, don't put too much emphasis on winning, whether it's in sports or whatever, at least not to the point that she'll feel like everything is a make-or-break situation.
CAN YOU HELP?
How much time do parents really need to spend with their kids to feel like we're doing a good job raising them? I have friends and relatives that are home with their kids every day and those that are almost never home. What is the best way to be sure that our kids are getting the correct amount of parenting to provide them with long-lasting life skills?
