Parent to Parent: What's normal texting for a 10-year-old girl?

I realize some parents allow their kids to take their phones to school and some teachers allow them to be used in the classroom, but I'm not so sure this is such a good idea, at least for elementary school children.

The deal is that many kids and adults think that these messages are private between two people but of course, they can easily be changed, shared with others and even posted on social media.

Limiting her use of the phone and monitoring her activity is probably going to be your best option in helping to minimize what could become costly mistakes.

I think finding out when her dad is going to contact her, like the reader above did, is an excellent plan.

As far as if she's seeking the approval of the male gender due to her father's absence, that might be a real possibility, but it could also be that she's simply braver talking to boys via texting.

Either way, you'll have to teach her proper cell phone etiquette and explain why text messages can be dangerous and how the context can be misunderstood.

CAN YOU HELP?

We have a 2-year-old son who is very interested in body parts. He takes a bath with me and sometimes his dad. He'll point to certain parts on our body and then look at himself and then back at us. What should we say about the areas he's puzzled about? Is he old enough to understand anything or should we just start covering up and stop taking baths together?