Rockwood School District students test positive for coronavirus, delaying some summer activities

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Three students from Marquette High School have tested positive for COVID-19, according to district officials.
The cases have prompted a delay in some summer programs scheduled to begin next week. A coach and activities director changed the scheduling for one of the summer program activities in the interest of the safety and well-being of participants, said district spokesman Alex Fees.
District administrators are partnering with health officials for information about the pandemic, Fees said. However, St. Louis area health officials have not notified district administrators about any positive cases in our community, he said.
News of the positive tests circulated on social media platforms and among various parent groups.
