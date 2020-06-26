You are the owner of this article.
Rockwood School District students test positive for coronavirus, delaying some summer activities
Chromebooks are passed out to Rockwood families as online learning begins this week

A box of latex gloves lay beside a Chromebook during a computer distribution to Rockwood School District parents and students at Marquette High School in Chesterfield on Sunday, March 22, 2020. Due to the stay-at-home mandate taking effect on Monday to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, they extended their hours to ensure everyone gets their Chromebooks today in preparation for the start of online learning this week. Photo by Rachel Ellis. rellis@post-dispatch.com.

 Rachel Ellis

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Three students from Marquette High School have tested positive for COVID-19, according to district officials.

The cases have prompted a delay in some summer programs scheduled to begin next week. A coach and activities director changed the scheduling for one of the summer program activities in the interest of the safety and well-being of participants, said district spokesman Alex Fees. 

District administrators are partnering with health officials for information about the pandemic, Fees said. However, St. Louis area health officials have not notified district administrators about any positive cases in our community, he said. 

News of the positive tests circulated on social media platforms and among various parent groups. 

