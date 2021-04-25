Time to vote in our annual 'Mom & Me' look-alike photo contest

We received over 220 entries in our annual 'Mom & Me' look-alike photo contest, and now we need your help selecting the doppelgängers most worthy of double takes.
You can vote here once a day through April 29. Winners will be featured online and in print in the Mother's Day edition of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Elaine Vydra
Audience Development Manager & Online News Editor
Audience development manager at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. I can eat more ice cream than you've ever seen. Plus, you know, cats.
