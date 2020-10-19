 Skip to main content
13 horses dead after trailer crashes on I-44 in Franklin County
SAINT CLAIR, Mo. — More than a dozen horses died after a semitrailer crash Sunday on Interstate 44 in Franklin County, according to an animal rescue group. 

The trailer, carrying 29 horses in all, turned over just after 8 p.m. west of the Washington exit on I-44. It took more than seven hours for the nonprofit MERS Large Animal Rescue, along with law enforcement, to get the incident under control. 

Some of the 13 horses that died were euthanized due to injuries, according to the animal rescue group.

The nonprofit did not specifically say what caused the accident, and it said the truck driver was not seriously injured. 

