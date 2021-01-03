Disabled dog missing 10 months is reunited with owner

EAST ST. LOUIS — A dog that disappeared from a yard in Bourbon, Missouri, in February was reunited with her owner on New Year’s Day after she was taken in by Gateway Pet Guardians, the organization said.
Athena was recovering from amputation surgery when she disappeared from owner Dylan Summers’ yard. Bourbon is about 60 miles southwest of St. Louis on Interstate 44.
“I searched everywhere for her and posted online but no one came forward. I had suspicions that she was stolen but I couldn’t confirm it. I was so worried about her,” Summers said, according to a Gateway news release.
A friend of Summers saw Athena’s photo, under the name Miss-A-Toe, on the Gateway website while looking for a dog to adopt and notified Summers. East St. Louis, where Gateway is located, is more than an hour from Summers’ home.
Gateway had taken in Athena from animal control officers in St. Clair County in early December. She was among dogs that police and animal control officers had confiscated from a property.
“Everyone involved in her rescue had been so puzzled as to how a dog who not only was spayed but was also healthy and had received a life-saving surgery was on the property with other dogs who seemed likely to have never received veterinary care,” said Alisha Vianello, the program director for Gateway. “All the missing pieces really came together when I spoke to Dylan.”
Summers and Athena were reunited Friday.
“She is already settled back in at home, and it’s like she never left,” Summers said.
Vianello, in an interview Saturday, said Gateway took in 865 dogs in 2020 and reunited 25 with their owners. The group set a goal for 2021 of “getting pets back to their people,” she said, and bringing Summers and Athena back together was a good way to start the year.