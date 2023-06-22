This is Creamsicle, a 5-year-old American bulldog mix who came to the Humane Society of Missouri in early May. Creamsicle is a sweet girl who gets along well with everyone. Help beat the heat this summer and bring home creamsicle.

To adopt • Call the Macklind Avenue Headquarters at 314-951-1562, or visit hsmo.org/adopt

Meet Sven, a 1-year-old male duck who came to Longmeadow in mid-March. Sven is a friendly and social duck, perfect to join any flock. Sven is currently eligible for Longmeadow’s “Buy one get one” promotion on all ducks, two ducks for five bucks.

To adopt • Call Longmeadow Rescue Ranch in Union at 636-583-8759 to schedule an interview.

Feisty is a 6-month-old Chihuahua who came to the shelter earlier this month, one of 63 dogs rescued from a Franklin County hoarder. He can be nervous when meeting new people but warms up quickly, especially when given treats. We would recommend Feisty go to a quiet home with older children.

To adopt • Call the Best Buddy Pet Center in Maryland Heights at 314-951-1588, or visit hsmo.org/adopt.

Last week’s pets • A dog named Bess was adopted. A dog named Hazel and a goat named Charlize are still available.

More info • You can support these pets and others by making a donation at hsmo.org/donate.