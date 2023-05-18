This is George, a 1-year-old guinea pig who came to the Humane Society of Missouri in late April. George is a friendly pig who likes to be held and is very social.

To adopt • Call the Macklind Avenue Headquarters at 314-951-1562, or visit hsmo.org/adopt

Meet Potta, a 4-year-old spayed pot-bellied pig who came to Longmeadow in May 2022 and is ready to find her forever home. She has a sweet, quiet temperament and loves taking naps in her soft hay. She can live indoors or outdoors but prefers shade from the sun to avoid getting sunburned. Potta does tend to "cry" more than other pigs (we think it's tears of joy), so she will require some extra care for her teary eyes.

To adopt • Call Longmeadow Rescue Ranch in Union at 636-583-8759 to schedule an interview.

Brooklyn is a 2-year-old Labrador retriever and pitbull mix who came to HSMO in late April. Brooklyn is a sweet girl whose tail never stops wagging and loves to meet new people.

To adopt • Call the Best Buddy Pet Center in Maryland Heights at 314-951-1588, or visit hsmo.org/adopt.

Last week’s pets • A dog named Samba has been adopted. A horse named AJ and a cat named Indy are still available.

More info • You can support these pets and others by making a donation at hsmo.org/donate.