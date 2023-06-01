Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

This is Swisher, a 2-year-old English coonhound mix who came to the Humane Society of Missouri in late March. Swisher is an intelligent and smiley boy who would make a great companion.

To adopt • Call the Macklind Avenue Headquarters at 314-951-1562, or visit hsmo.org/adopt

Meet Lukas, a 1-year-old crested duck who came to Longmeadow in mid-March. Ian is a friendly duck with a great haircut looking for his forever flock.

To adopt • Call Longmeadow Rescue Ranch in Union at 636-583-8759 to schedule an interview.

Henry is a 1-year-old Labrador retriever mix who came to the shelter in mid-May. Henry is a sweet and playful boy who gets along well with everyone.

To adopt • Call the Best Buddy Pet Center in Maryland Heights at 314-951-1588, or visit hsmo.org/adopt.

More info • You can support these pets and others by making a donation at hsmo.org/donate.