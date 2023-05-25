Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

This is Hummingbird, a 4-year-old Labrador retriever mix who came to the Humane Society of Missouri shelter in late April. Hummingbird is a sweet boy who loves to play and gets along with everyone.

To adopt • Call the Macklind Avenue Headquarters at 314-951-1562, or visit hsmo.org/adopt

Meet Ian, a 1-year-old Swedish duck who came to Longmeadow in mid-March. Ian is a friendly and social quacker who would look great in any pond.

To adopt • Call Longmeadow Rescue Ranch in Union at 636-583-8759 to schedule an interview.

Mercy is a 9-year-old domestic shorthair who came to the shelter in early May. She is a sweet old girl who loves to nap and would be perfect for a quiet home with older children

To adopt • Call the Best Buddy Pet Center in Maryland Heights at 314-951-1588, or visit hsmo.org/adopt.

Last week’s pets • A dog named Brooklyn and a pot-bellied pig named Potta are still available. A guinea pig named George has been adopted.

More info • You can support these pets and others by making a donation at hsmo.org/donate.