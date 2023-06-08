This is Hue, a 5-year-old Rottweiler mix who came to the Humane Society of Missouri in late April. Hue is a sweet boy who loves to go on walks and cuddle.

To adopt • Call the Macklind Avenue Headquarters at 314-951-1562, or visit hsmo.org/adopt

Meet Grammy, a 22-year-old female pony of America who came to Longmeadow in November 2022. She is blind in her right eye but has adjusted very well. Trainers discovered that she has previously been trained for riding. They have ridden her at the walk, trot and canter. They recommend she go home with an intermediate rider.

To adopt • Call Longmeadow Rescue Ranch in Union at 636-583-8759 to schedule an interview.

Last but not least is Honey, an 11-year-old domestic shorthair who came to the shelter in late April. Honey is sweet old kitty looking for a relaxing forever home. She doesn’t get along too well with other animals and would prefer to be the queen of her castle.

To adopt • Call the Best Buddy Pet Center in Maryland Heights at 314-951-1588, or visit hsmo.org/adopt.

Last week’s pets • Dogs named Swisher and Henry and a duck named Lukas are all still available.

More info • You can support these pets and others by making a donation at hsmo.org/donate.