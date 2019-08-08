It's the purr-fect place right meow for coffee and cookies

There are cats lounging in the storefront window, cats sprawled out on the floor, cats curled up on the furniture, cats on — what else? — catwalks near the high ceiling. Being cats, a high percentage of them are sleeping; others are playing with visitors who tempt them with toys.

At Mauhaus, the Midwest's first cat café, people come to the Maplewood spot to hang out with the furry felines, grab some coffee and a baked goodie.

Visitors come for many reasons. Some can’t have a cat at home because another member of the household is allergic. Some travel too much to commit to one but enjoy feline companionship. Some want to play with cats without being responsible for their care. Some are looking for a furry friend to adopt.

Most cat cafés don’t have kitchens, instead bringing in baked goods from outside. Mauhaus, which does, has a changing menu of sweet and savory goodies, including vegan and gluten-free treats, created in-house.

One note if you want to visit, though: The cafe takes a limited number of visitors, so reservations are recommended. Read more here.