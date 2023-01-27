 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Purina employees will help train 10 puppies. One lucky dog will join St. Louis City SC.

  • Valerie Schremp Hahn

Purina employees gather Jan. 27, 2023, at Duo Dogs in St. Louis County to select puppies from a litter of 10 to raise as assistant dogs, facility dogs or therapy dogs. One pup will become a facility dog for St. Louis City SC. Video by Valerie Schremp Hahn, Post-Dispatch

Each puppy in this litter of 10 is a very good boy or girl, of course. But only one will be selected to serve as official facility dog for St. Louis City SC, the new Major League Soccer club.

On Friday afternoon, a group of Purina employees and their families gathered at Duo Dogs Inc. in St. Louis County to select puppies to take home and raise.

The Purina employees will work with Duo Dogs to train the pups to become assistance dogs for people with disabilities, or to be facility and touch dogs in the medical and legal system. The dogs’ roles will be determined within about 18 months, including which furry friend is the Best Boy or Best Girl to kick it at the Citypark stadium.

The dogs are 8-week-old  black Labrador retrievers.

Purina employees select puppies to raise as support dogs

Purina dietician Emily Lamprecht, her husband, Jamie, and daughters Addison, 9 (right), and Avery, 5, of Chesterfield greet 8-week-old Ralston, part of a litter of 10 Labrador retriever puppies Jan. 27, 2023, at Duo Dogs in St. Louis County. A group of Purina employees and their families will help raise the dogs with the help of Duo Dogs trainers to become assistance, facility and touch dogs.

“This is the first time that a corporate partner has said, 'Yes, we want to sponsor and raise a whole litter of dogs that will someday become a facility dog, or a hearing dog, or dogs that help people with PTSD,'” Duo Dogs CEO Dawn Van Houten told the group. “So what's happening is you are going to create something that is going to change lives every single day. And the fun part is, volunteer puppy raisers, that your lives are changing already.” 

The group, some cradling puppies, chuckled. The puppies looked around, seemingly unaffected.

Duo Dogs, a national nonprofit based in St. Louis, also provides obedience classes to the public and runs a reading program for children.

St. Louis-based Purina is a founding partner and the official kit sponsor for the soccer team.

This isn’t the first facility dog offering support for a major St. Louis sports team. Duo Dogs trained Barclay, who lives with a Blues employee and attends games and community events and tags along with players for outreach visits.

