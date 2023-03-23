EAST ST. LOUIS — The rescue center received the first call right before a big snowstorm was predicted to hit in early January. The caller said he had seen a dog that may have a puppy hanging out of her.

The team from Gateway Pet Guardians, a rescue and pet resource center, went out immediately to search for the dog. They looked a dozen times in the area where the dog had been sighted but never found her.

Two weeks later, another call came into the center. A family said an injured beagle had moved into their outdoor doghouse, where their pit bull graciously welcomed her. The family’s teenage son carried the dog, who had a massive tumor hanging from her stomach, to the intake staffer who arrived at the house.

Gateway Pet Guardians brought Bessie, a beagle estimated to be 11 years old, to the shelter for urgent medical treatment. Her situation was dire.

Bessie was dragging a huge mammary tumor. She was heartworm positive, anemic, had ehrlichia (a tick-borne disease) and was found to be deaf. On top of all that, she was pregnant.

“I’ve been doing this for 20 years and have never seen a case like this,” said Jill Henke, director of operations. “We couldn’t believe a dog her age and with her medical conditions could carry a pregnancy.”

They had few options. The rescue organization could let her give birth in a foster home knowing there were significant risks or they could humanely euthanize Bessie. They weren’t able to spay her or remove the pregnancy because her anemia made surgery too risky.

She could have easily bled out.

The staff was reluctant to euthanize her. She was eating and showed interest in life and her tail wagged — despite all her medical conditions.

“My biggest concern was that a puppy would have gotten stuck during the birth. We would have had to cut into her and because of the anemia, there was a huge bleeding risk,” Henke said. She wondered if Bessie even had the strength to complete a delivery.

The vet team discussed it extensively. They decided the best option was to move forward with the birth. They put together a treatment plan for her. Henke took the dog into her home to foster her.

On Jan. 30, Bessie gave birth to three puppies. Two were born dead. The runt, a tiny female, was alive. Henke got her cleaned up and on the heating pad. Bessie could barely lift her head, and let the puppy nurse.

The Gateway Pet Guardians team had been skeptical that any of Bessie’s pups would live.

“We were shocked that any of the puppies made it with so many cards stacked against them,” Henke said. She took a poll with the staff and named the puppy Birdie.

Birdie was a fighter from the very beginning.

Ten days after she was born, Henke suffered a terrible loss. Her beloved pit bull, Moose, who had been her ride-or-die, once-in-a-lifetime dog, suddenly died.

The grief was overwhelming.

“I’m not a religious or spiritual person, but I believe Birdie was an actual miracle,” she said. “I believe the universe put Bessie and Birdie with me to help me cope with my significant grief,” she said.

Bessie has been treated for ehrlichia and has begun treatment for heartworms. Dr. Sarah Frei, veterinarian at Gateway Pet Guardians, successfully removed Bessie’s giant tumor on March 16. She has been recovering at home with Henke.

“Bessie needed time to recover from her surgery, so Birdie has been hanging out at a separate foster home with puppies her own age for socialization,” Henke said.

The mama dog and her pup will be reunited this weekend after two weeks apart.

The public is invited to attend the reunion at 2 p.m. Saturday as part of the GTG’s Puppy Palooza Snuggle Pawty at 725 North 15th Street, East St. Louis.

Fifteen to 20 puppies will be available for adoption.

Bessie and Birdie, however, have found their forever home with Henke.