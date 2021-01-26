Who’s a good doggy? Martha Stewart launches cannabis pet products

Lifestyle guru Martha Stewart on Tuesday launched a line of cannabis-infused oil drops and soft-baked chews for dogs, months after the successful release of her cannabidiol (CBD) gummie treats for humans hit shelves in the United States.

Stewart is banking on a nearly one-year partnership with Canada’s Canopy Growth Corp., the world’s top pot producer by market value, and now wants to reach pet owners and tap into a meteoric rise in demand for pot-based products.

Last year, stay at home orders to stem the spread of COVID-19 limited people’s entertainment options and fueled stress and anxiety. Cannabis-infused edibles, like gummies and chocolates, and beverages were among the most highly-sought cannabis products.

CBD, a non-psychoactive compound derived mainly from hemp, is being researched for various medical applications and is widely advertised to have relaxing properties.

Stewart wants to bring those benefits to dogs with CBD oil drops and soft-baked chews, which she claims can help with mental and physical well-being, reduce stress and maintain joint health and movement.

“My dogs are not only my companions, but they are part of my family, and I prioritize their emotional and physical well-being as I do my own,” Stewart said in a statement.