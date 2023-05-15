Want to try pickleball without first investing in the paddles and balls? Starting today, the St. Louis County Library will have pickleball kits to check out at each library branch.

Anyone with a county library card can borrow a kit, which consists of four graphite paddles, four balls and a carrying case. Two of the balls are for indoor courts and two for outdoor play.

The free kits can be checked out for 21 days. The library has a total of 28 kits available.

The fast-growing sport involves a court similar to a doubles badminton court. It's an interesting hybrid of tennis and table tennis. (If you're used to tennis, there's less court to cover, but the short paddles can take getting used to.)

St. Louis is getting a Major League Pickleball Team, the St. Louis Shock, it was announced this year. For courts and other information, check out this site.

Most libraries in the metro area have items to check out besides books and movies. The county system also has for loan disc golf kits, fishing equipment, portable projectors, fort building kits, blood pressure kits, musical instruments, telescopes, Chromebooks & Hotspot kits.

Check out websites or ask your local library what unusual things it has available.