There are readers who may argue that most of our opinions are unpopular.

We may respectfully disagree.

Granted, there are some hot takes that we know are asking for it. I asked my fellow columnists and critics to share an unpopular opinion — one that is bound to ruffle a few feathers and provoke colorful responses in the comments.

We’ve taken on some cultural institutions and conventional wisdom here.

If you happen to share some of these opinions, we applaud your wisdom. If you find yourself outraged, we look forward to reading your rebuttals.

Joe Holleman: MMA matches are not sport.

Having spent decades tracking, watching and discussing the sport of boxing, some who know me have assumed that I now watch MMA (mixed martial arts) bouts. Nothing could be further from the truth. In fact, I find it terribly disheartening to see that the most popular form of professional pugilism has become these nasty bouts, also known as cage fighting or ultimate fighting.

True, boxing has its share of detractors. Some find it brutal, but I find it elemental. At least when it comes to boxing, the Marquis of Queensberry decided to give the activity some rules and limits. There is something inherently flawed with any contest that allows you to hit a man when he’s down. That’s not a sport: It’s a bar fight, and a bloody mess.

Aisha Sultan: Provel does not belong on pizza.

My son, a native born St. Louisan, warned me not to talk trash about provel. “You’re going to get death threats,” he said. For all the transplants and pizza purists, I have to speak truth to the Big Cheese power in this town.

Provel is a mix of white cheddar, Swiss and provolone cheeses, along with some preservatives, flavorings and liquid smoke. Technically, it is classified as “pasteurized processed cheese.”

It is also, let’s say, an acquired taste.

Pizza can be topped with tomato sauce, cheese and whatever meat or veggies float your boat. Most commonly it involves mozzarella, which creates a delightfully stringy pizza-eating experience. The mouthfeel of provel is completely flat. It just sits there. Kind of gooey.

It doesn’t behave like pizza at all.

Imagine you are new to this town as a 20-something transplant. Your entire life you’ve known and loved pizza in a particular way. There’s an expectation of what that word means. Then, you encounter provel in pizza form.

It’s shocking.

Now, I’m not saying a cracker crust with melted fake cheese shouldn’t exist. It brings delight and joy to many, including some in my own household.

Just don’t call it pizza.

Bill McClellan: A little corruption in government isn't a bad thing.

Many readers felt I was entirely too sympathetic in a December column about the sentencings of Lewis Reed, Jeffrey Boyd and John Collins-Muhammed.

All three had pleaded guilty to corruption. Reed had been president of the Board of Aldermen and the other two had been aldermen. Reed and Boyd were political foes of Mayor Tishaura O. Jones and her progressive allies.

One line in particular that bothered people was, “I might argue that a little corruption greases the wheel and makes things happen.”

The good-government advocates were offended, and the progressives argued that I was not an objective observer. They based this on my description of Reed’s arrival at the courthouse.

“I gave Reed a friendly nod, and he smiled and waved.”

Republicans pointed out that I was not so charitable when any of them got in trouble. I didn’t argue the point.

I stand by my opinion. I grew up in Chicago, and it was called "the city that works."

And plenty of grease was applied to the wheels.

Ben Frederickson: National League baseball is much better with the designated hitter.

The rule change should have happened long ago. And not just because it allowed Albert Pujols to come back and have a remarkable reunion/retirement tour with the Cardinals. (But hey, I'll take any supporting evidence I can get!)

Pitchers had been in a freefall at the plate for seasons, plural, and while it would be great if every hurler headed to the dish with the confidence and poise of an Adam Wainwright, that just was not the case. Some strategy has been sacrificed, sure, but you know what did not have much strategy before the rule change? Getting pitchers out when they held a bat in their hands. My apologies to the fundamentalists.

Ian Froeb: You can make a better steak at home than you can get at most St. Louis restaurants.

Look at that sizzling steak fresh off the grill. You see a gorgeous crosshatch pattern of intersecting grill marks. I see a wasted opportunity for what we professional restaurant critics call — and I apologize for using jargon here — flavor.

Assuming you begin with a well-marbled piece of quality meat, the key to cooking a great steak is twofold: hitting the desired interior temperature (medium-rare, if you please) while also harnessing the Malliard reaction, the enzymatic process that converts the steak’s amino acids into complex, mouthwatering flavor compounds.

You don’t need to know that. You just need to see the steak on your plate showcasing a comprehensive, deeply browned, delicious crust. Traditional crosshatched grilling gets you only part of the way there, which is why I am always frustrated when a restaurant, especially an expensive restaurant, especially an expensive restaurant that calls itself a steak- or chophouse, relies on this method.

Good news. You can do better at home with nothing more than a ripping-hot cast-iron pan to achieve that Malliard-reaction sear. (Get a thick steak and finish it in the oven.) Better yet, use your backyard grill. You don’t need anything fancy. (I have a simple, classic Weber kettle.) Cook a thick steak to just below your desired temperature off the heat, then sear it quickly over the coals. Save your steakhouse bucks for something you really can’t do better at home, like sushi.

Daniel Neman: The "Lord of the Rings" movies are boring.

Yes, that is a hill I will die on.

Don't get me wrong. I loved the books. Loved them. And I agree that the movies did an amazing job of slavishly re-creating the story.

Every. Single. Detail of the story. And that is precisely the problem.

The art of filmmaking is, in large part, the art of knowing what to leave out. That's why editing is often considered the most important aspect of making a movie.

But director Peter Jackson was determined to show every moment of each book, or close enough. Worse yet, he felt compelled to give prominent time to all 14 or 15 major characters. That's too many characters to care about — or even be interested in — in a movie. What works fine in a book turns plodding and sodden on the screen.

It's an unpopular opinion, I know, but I'm not the only one. I saw the first movie before anyone else had seen it, at a New York screening for critics. Two rows behind me, a guy was snoring contentedly throughout the entire film.

Kevin C. Johnson: Bingeing shows is the worst way to watch television.

Bingeing is all the rage, thanks, of course, to Netflix’s popular way of streaming, and I get it.

Or maybe I should say I got it. I’ve come to the conclusion that the novelty of bingeing has worn off. I don’t love shoving all episodes of a series into my head all at once anymore.

My thing is, what’s the rush? Pushing episodes of “You,” “Bridgerton,” “Stranger Things,” “The Crown” and “The Queen’s Gambit” out all at once takes away some of their shine as it shortens their shelf lives in the public consciousness.

What I’m really enjoying these days is more event-level programming found elsewhere like, “The Last of Us,” “The White Lotus,” “The Morning Show,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” and prior to these "Pose," “Big Little Lies,” “Little Fires Everywhere” and “The Undoing.” In these examples from HBO, Hulu, Apple+ and FX platforms, we’re doled out one juicy slice a week like in the good old days. With the end of each episode, we can't wait to see what comes next week.

Getting episodes weekly, we’re also allowed to let shows breathe and can discuss them with our friends or on social media.

And this seems much more entertaining than bingeing it all immediately and being left to wonder what to watch next.

Tony Messenger: I love "Yellowstone."

No, not the national park, though it is awesome, too, but the television show. You know, the one with Kevin Costner that has been called “Succession” for rural folks.

My colleague compiling answers for this assignment, Aisha Sultan, tells me this is not an “unpopular opinion.” Indeed, as she pointed out to me after she stopped laughing, the Jan. 2 finale of the first half of this season’s "Yellowstone" was the most-watched non-sports television show in America.

But, humor me. You see, I don’t fit the profile of the typical "Yellowstone" viewer. I didn’t grow up in the country, though my wife did. I have never farmed or herded cattle. I once was assigned to cover a county fair and had to ask somebody what a heifer was. And, yes, I bristle at some of the show’s political references that tend to appeal to conservatives more than liberals. But every time I read some new 5,000 word thought piece written by some coastal elitist using "Yellowstone" as a metaphor for the nation’s politics, I want to vomit. Here’s what those writers say about who watches the hit show: “'Yellowstone' speaks the language of culture war,” screamed a New York Times headline. Even Paramount, the show’s producer, says the cities where "Yellowstone" is most watched are in deep-red Southern states.

Like I said, I don’t fit the profile. But can’t we just like television for the sake of liking television?

I’m a sucker for all the miniseries dramas and have been since the days of "Dallas" and "Dynasty." Currently, I’m in withdrawal. "Tulsa King’s" first season is over, and I’ll have to wait a year to find out how Sylvester Stallone gets out of jail for his latest mess where he’s accused of bribing the ATF agent he was sleeping with. "Yellowstone" is on midseason hiatus, which might be the most frustrating kind of hiatus. The latest "Yellowstone" spinoff, "1923," is also taking a break for a couple of weeks.

Sure, I should take this opportunity to read more, or start watching "Ted Lasso" so I know what the hell people are talking about. But instead, I’ll Google “Yellowstone theories” and see who everybody thinks is gonna die first, Beth or Jamie.

Now, where did I put my bottle of Buffalo Trace? I need a drink.