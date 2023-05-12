Aisha Sultan Aisha Sultan is a columnist and features writer for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Aisha Sultan Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Tasha Turner learned how to change her mom’s wound dressings and give her medication when she was in second grade.

They lived together in Overland after her parents divorced when she was 2 years old. A year later, her mom, Tannette Hunter, got sick. Doctors diagnosed her with cardiomyopathy and other heart afflictions.

Turner was an only child and stepped up as a caregiver. By the age of 7 she could cook a full meal, clean the house and take care of her mom’s daily needs.

Hunter, knowing her time was limited, tried to make as many memories with her daughter as possible. “She loved to laugh,” Turner said. “She loved to dance, when she could.”

When Hunter was too sick to get out of bed, Turner would lie next to her and play with her hair to help her fall asleep.

Hunter died when she was 29, and Turner was 11.

“I remember her being very loving. She was an all-around fun mom,” she said.

There’s no official count of how many children in America lose a parent before the age of 18. A 2020 study published in the Journal of Orthopsychiatry used 2013–2017 CDC data to estimate that about 4%, or more than 2.9 million children under age 18, had already experienced the death of a parent. The COVID-19 pandemic escalated child bereavement with more 200,000 children losing a parent or primary caregiver to the virus.

Turner, now 35, didn’t allow herself to really grieve after her mom died. She was sent to California to live with her father and his family. Her beloved mother was gone, and she tried to move on. But she struggled to adjust in California. Halfway through her junior year of high school, she came back to live with her mom’s sister in St. Ann.

Her aunt, Dawn Hood, nurtured her during those turbulent teenage years.

“To this day, I call her mom,” Turner said.

Experts say that having a strong support system is critical to helping children heal from the loss of a parent. Turner makes a point to visit her mother’s gravesite every Mother’s Day and lay roses on her grave.

Having a ritual or memorial to honor a deceased parent also can be helpful for healing.

Turner graduated from Pattonville High School and a year later met the man who would become her husband. Richard Turner, then 25, saw her in a car when she was stopped at a light near her church. He followed her to the church and asked if she wanted to hang out. They met up with some friends later and went on a few dates together.

“It was almost like a love at first sight type of thing,” she said. He was working as a carpenter at the time. A few weeks after they met, he was in a serious accident that nearly severed four of his fingers. Tasha moved in with him to help take care of him.

“It’s always been a natural role for me,” she said. In fact, she went on to become a nurse, taking care of patients until the COVID pandemic burned her out. She and Richard have been together 16 years and are raising three daughters together.

Back when she had first moved in, she met her future mother-in-law, Debbie Grafeman.

“I don’t know what to call you,” Tasha said to her.

“You can just call me mom,” Grafeman said. From that point on, Grafeman treated her like a daughter. Tasha describes her as “funny and wild and amazing at everything.”

Grafeman was in a serious car accident in September of 2018. While she was in the hospital and rehab, Tasha helped take care of her.

“She didn’t trust anyone else to dye her hair but me,” Tasha said. Grafeman was recovering when she suddenly passed away in April 2019 from a blood clot.

“Losing her was like losing my own mother all over again,” Tasha said. “It was awful.”

Over the years, she’s come to terms with grieving. Despite losing her mom at a young age, she focuses on being grateful for all the love she gave her.

“I live every day hoping that I make her proud and knowing that I loved her more than anything.”

But holidays, especially Mother’s Day, are still tough.

On Sunday, she will visit two cemeteries. First, she goes to talk to her mom. She tells her about her daughters, how much she misses her and that loves her. Whenever she can, she takes her daughters with her because she wants them to know about her mom.

Her eldest, Tiffany McMahon, 17, said she loves the tradition.

“I never met my grandma, but it still makes me emotional,” she said.

Tasha tells her mom that she can’t wait to see her again, and then drives 10 minutes to where her mother-in-law is buried.

She remembers the first Mother’s Day without her. She cried while she spoke to her.

“Thank you for loving me like a daughter,” she said. “I miss you. I’ll take care of everyone the best I can.”

Then, she heads back home to tend to her family.