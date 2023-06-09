Aisha Sultan Aisha Sultan is a columnist and features writer for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Aisha Sultan Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

I was walking my dog, Frankie, early one morning when I spotted a neighbor holding a small plastic baggie and sprinkling whitish particles over her hostas.

I recognized a comrade. We were fighting the same enemies — those lankly, four-legged vermin, destroyer of gardens and provocateurs of small dogs.

“What do you have there?” I asked, hoping she was going to reveal a new weapon I could add to my arsenal. The bag was filled with light green shavings with a familiar, pungent floral and citrus scent.

Drats. I had been tipped off about Irish Spring soap as a deer deterrent earlier in the spring. I used a cheese grater to shred a bar and had layered our flower beds with the green-tinged slivers. The strong scent allegedly keeps those overgrown grubs at bay. I also sprayed a deer repellant that smelled like rotten eggs around the plants. I was hoping an olfactory assault would spare my lilies and hostas, also known as deer candy.

The neighbor said she reapplies the Irish Spring every week, which reminded me that it had been about a month since I had reinforced our soap defense. You can’t get too comfortable around these insatiable mammals. Every day, I see them stalking our yard.

Just biding their time.

When the summer gets hot enough and they’re hungry enough, a soapy aftertaste isn’t going to stop them. There are herds of them casually walking through the streets and across the soccer fields like they own the place.

I have been so perturbed about the encroaching deer issues in our neighborhood that I emailed our alderman earlier in the year. I sent a link to a story detailing the rising deer density in Ballwin and how a neighboring municipality had dealt with a similar problem. He wrote me back saying he sympathized with my frustration, but his hands were tied.

“They come into my yard as well and eat my plants,” he wrote. Apparently, the chief of police can only issue a certain number of hunting permits each year to cull the population. Hunters harvested 40 deer in 2021 and 33 in 2022 around these parts. From the view in my backyard, this hasn’t made a dent in our deer troubles. The alderman said the town can’t do much more than what it’s already doing.

In these streets, it’s every gardener for herself.

Every morning, Frankie and I make our rounds, patrolling the yard. A few days ago we made a disturbing discovery. A massive hole appeared by the fence that backs up to a creek. I peered inside and saw chewed up cables.

I had gotten so preoccupied by the deer, that I let my guard down on an infiltrator just as destructive — the groundhog. I ran inside to inform my husband that we were under attack and our critical communication infrastructure looked like it was about to go down.

He called a pest control company that said they would charge $350 to lay traps for five days, but they could offer no guarantees of capture. It was time to take matters into our own hands. The internet instructed us to fill the hole with Epsom salt and lay rags soaked in ammonia over the top of the hole.

I sent my husband out searching for supplies. As the general leading this campaign, I had but one soldier to engage with the enemy.

I wished him well and monitored the action from the kitchen window.

Just over the fence, I saw the deer loitering. I swear one looked directly at me and smirked.

So much for your soapy offensive, he seemed to say.

There are times when I think we’ve won a backyard battle.

Very quickly, I’m reminded we’re losing the war.