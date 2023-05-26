Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

When teachers would post class rankings, Amie Fornah Sankoh would find herself in the same dreaded position year after year — dead last.

Grades were shared publicly in Sierra Leone, where she grew up during the civil war fueled by blood diamonds. The humiliation and pity she received made her believe she was unable to learn; broken.

In fact, Sankoh’s poor academic standing had nothing to do with her intelligence or abilities.

When she was 3 years old she contracted malaria and spiked a high fever. She recovered from the infection but lost hearing in both ears. There was no deaf culture, and no one to teach her sign language in Freetown, where she lived. Sankoh was cut off from communication and language. She was always struggling.

In 2003, her parents sent her to America when she was 12 years old to live with relatives. They hoped that a medical procedure might restore her hearing. She did not qualify for the procedure, but what she learned in school in Maryland changed what she imagined was possible and altered the course of her life.

Sankoh learned American Sign Language. Finally, she had a way to communicate. She was 15.

“That’s when I first realized I could learn,” she said. “I was shocked.”

Another young Black student 800 miles away was discovering the ways in which he could flourish in school despite his own profound hearing loss and blindness. Like Sankoh, John Kimbrough was also born with sight and hearing. When he was 3 months old, he contracted bacterial meningitis and lost most of his hearing. By age 8, medical complications left him blind. But he continued to do well in the DeKalb County public schools in Georgia where his family lived.

His mother, Ann Wead Kimbrough, remembers a meeting with his teachers and school administrators when John was finishing eighth grade. They told her that her son was extremely bright.

“He is college material,” his teacher said to her. They urged her to send him to the Florida School for the Deaf and the Blind, a place that had the resources and support that would allow him to reach his potential.

His mother made a decision right there in that meeting. It wasn’t a hard decision, she said later.

“He needs to have a chance to go to college,” she said. She packed up their lives and relocated him and his younger sister to St. Augustine, Florida, where he started high school in 2001.

“I got to be a teenager in every sense of the word,” Kimbrough said. He joined the drama club, founded a Bible study club and a chess club and graduated salutatorian of his class.

He won scholarships to numerous colleges, and the future looked bright. He couldn’t have imagined his educational journey would take another 18 years.

Meanwhile, Sankoh was making up for lost time. She was far behind in English, since she didn’t have a way to properly communicate before she learned ASL. Her high school provided a sign language interpreter for her classes. Sankoh was highly motivated to learn and took multiple English classes to catch up.

She excelled in math and sciences.

“I could only learn math growing up because it was a very visual subject,” she said. She became fascinated by chemistry.

After graduating high school, she chose to attend the National Technical Institute for the Deaf at the Rochester Institute for Technology. The school provided the resources she needed to thrive academically.

“RIT is where I was really able to learn the most and expand my research,” she said. Just as importantly, she learned how to advocate for herself. Those skills proved vital when she was accepted into a doctoral program at the University of Tennessee — the only deaf student in the department of biochemistry and cellular and molecular biology.

Students with disabilities continue to face obstacles in schools despite the passage of three major federal laws — Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, Section 504 and Americans with Disabilities Act — designed to protect their rights.

Even though the number of disabled students enrolling in college has been steadily growing over the past several years, their graduation rate still lags significantly behind their nondisabled peers. They make up an even smaller percentage of graduate schools — those with disabilities comprise about 8 percent of graduate students, according to data by the National Center for Education Statistics.

Those challenges are far greater for Black students with disabilities, who are more likely to face disciplinary sanctions in schools than their peers. Stark racial disparities persist in graduate education, a product of generations of systemic inequities in American education. In fact, scant research or data exist on the outcomes of Black graduate students with disabilities.

Sankoh and Kimbrough would both undertake education journeys with few predecessors.

Kimbrough’s academic success faltered when he started college. He became more interested in socializing, hanging out with friends and “just living life.” College life lacked the structure and ready accommodations ever present in high school. Given his visual impairment, he needed a reader or note taker to be able to access the course materials. Chapters from his textbooks had to be scanned into a computer program, so they could be converted to speech. Doing research meant relying on librarians to help since most databases weren’t accessible for blind students.

He attended several different colleges, eventually earning his associate’s degree in 2014 and a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Lindenwood University in 2019. He was attending the campus in Belleville. He decided to enroll in an online master’s in education program, which turned out to be a way to level the playing field for a student with disabilities.

He didn’t have to spend hours figuring out transportation to and from the university. It was easier to use his hearing aids and devices to understand the lectures.

Wead Kimbrough, a retired educator and higher education administrator, said there’s still a long way to go toward making higher ed accessible for those with disabilities. She’s encountered resistance from faculty members who say they don’t have the time to figure out how to make coursework accessible. Or they simply don’t know how to attempt it because it hasn’t been part of teacher training or development.

But making some adjustments can open doors for tens of thousands of students shut out from these opportunities.

When Sankoh arrived at the University of Tennessee, she could tell that some of her peers doubted whether she belonged in the rigorous doctoral program.

She struggled to understand the interpreter assigned to her courses because of the specialized scientific background needed to even communicate certain concepts to her. She recalled a lecture about mass in which the interpreter completely misunderstood the scientific vocabulary.

Many times, she sat in classes for hours completely lost.

“A teacher wouldn’t think I was paying attention in class because I was watching the interpreter,” she said. It was frustrating and took hours of studying on her own, working with a mentor and seeking one-on-one help outside of class.

“When a deaf person asks me, ‘How did you survive?’ I say it was a lot of work, a lot of patience and a lot of perseverance.”

There were times when she wanted to quit and give up. The first time she had to give a presentation in front of her classmates, she felt sick to her stomach.

But she persisted.

On April 20, Sankoh defended her dissertation.

Kimbrough, 37 and living in Swansea, knows that the extraordinary support from his family was pivotal to his fulfilling his academic goal. He asked his mother to walk with him when he received his master’s degree on May 6.

His mother said she made a point to remember every minute of that ceremony — the students lining up, listening to the speakers and walking across the stage.

“Mom, I know you’re proud,” the dean said to her.

“Pride is an understandment,” she thought. It took nearly 20 years to get here, and it was John who did all the work.

He has secured a three-month assignment with AmeriCorp as a literacy coach for elementary students in Riverview Gardens school district, which he hopes will lead to a full-time job.

“It’s finally giving me an opportunity to be out there to show what I can achieve as a blind person, as a person with multiple disabilities,” he said.

When he took that diploma at graduation, his peers rose to give him a standing ovation.

Sankoh, 32, moved to Maryland Heights in 2021 to work in a research position at a lab in the Danforth Center. She is the first deaf, Black woman to earn a doctoral degree in a STEM field.

“She is a pioneer who has earned our respect, admiration and appreciation, and who has taken the Danforth Center to a better place,” said Jim Carrington, the center’s president and CEO.

Sankoh said reaching this elite academic milestone feels surreal. Her family is still in Sierra Leone — proud of her and stunned by what she’s accomplished.

She thinks back to that student in Africa who always ranked last in her class.

“I wish I could tell her that there’s nothing wrong with you. I wish I could go back and tell that child, ‘You are stronger than you think.’”