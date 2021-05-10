 Skip to main content
Sinkhole partially drains lake at Lone Elk Park — and not for the first time
Sinkhole at Lone Elk Park

A sinkhole opened up over the weekend at the lake at Lone Elk Park. This is not the first time a sinkhole has appeared, and St. Louis County will send out engineers to inspect for a solution.

 Laurie Skrivan

Lone Elk Park in St. Louis County has a leaky lake — and a SUV-sized sinkhole that opened up there in recent days has drained about a third of it.

St. Louis County Parks Director Tom Ott said he got word Friday that the lake had dropped about 3 feet, and then enough water drained away over the weekend to reveal the sinkhole.

This isn’t the first time this has happened at the man-made lake, called the Lone Elk Reservoir, said Ott. In 2016, a sinkhole about 4 to 5 feet across appeared in the vicinity of the new one. Then, they had someone inspect it and had concrete slurry poured into the hole to patch it.

The county will get a hydraulic engineer to look at the sinkhole, and will send someone with a drone to take pictures of it Monday. They’ll also add signage along the shoreline to warn people to keep away.

Ott wonders if a small-magnitude earthquake reported near Eureka on April 20 shook anything loose. He said that in the early 1990s the lake was always full, but in the past 20 years it hasn’t held water the way it should. “We’ve had people look at it — they couldn’t tell where it was leaking,” he said. “We’ll get someone to look at it in the coming weeks. It is what it is.”

He said the water has drained underground and come up on the Castlewood State Park side in an old creek bed, but the water was not causing issues.

Laurie Skrivan of the Post-Dispatch provided information for this story. 

