Sinkhole partially drains lake at Lone Elk Park — and not for the first time

Lone Elk Park in St. Louis County has a leaky lake — and a SUV-sized sinkhole that opened up there in recent days has drained about a third of it.

St. Louis County Parks Director Tom Ott said he got word Friday that the lake had dropped about 3 feet, and then enough water drained away over the weekend to reveal the sinkhole.

This isn’t the first time this has happened at the man-made lake, called the Lone Elk Reservoir, said Ott. In 2016, a sinkhole about 4 to 5 feet across appeared in the vicinity of the new one. Then, they had someone inspect it and had concrete slurry poured into the hole to patch it.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The county will get a hydraulic engineer to look at the sinkhole, and will send someone with a drone to take pictures of it Monday. They’ll also add signage along the shoreline to warn people to keep away.

Ott wonders if a small-magnitude earthquake reported near Eureka on April 20 shook anything loose. He said that in the early 1990s the lake was always full, but in the past 20 years it hasn’t held water the way it should. “We’ve had people look at it — they couldn’t tell where it was leaking,” he said. “We’ll get someone to look at it in the coming weeks. It is what it is.”