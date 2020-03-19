Slow start? Join Coconut the baby sloth for breakfast at the St. Louis Aquarium

Is your Thursday off to a slow start?

Make it a bit slower–yet cuter–by pausing to join St. Louis Aquarium resident Coconut the baby sloth for a virtual breakfast date from 9:45 to 10 a.m. on Facebook Live.

The St. Louis Aquarium is closed during the coronavirus situation, but the caregivers are still on duty watching out for the 13,000 animals who live there, including Coconut, a Linnaeus’ two-toed sloth who is just 13 months old.

Coconut’s caregivers will tell you what she likes to eat and what her daily life is like at the Aquarium. During the closure, they plan to bring more videos to Facebook.