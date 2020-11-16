St. Louis Holocaust Museum in Creve Coeur announces name change in honor of survivor's family

The St. Louis Holocaust Museum in Creve Coeur hosted a virtual groundbreaking for a new $21 million expansion on Sunday, and also announced its new name.

It will be known as the St. Louis Kaplan Feldman Holocaust Museum to honor the family of local Holocaust survivor Gloria Kaplan Feldman.

Kaplan Feldman has a long history of philanthropy with the local Jewish community. She, along with her late husband Rubin, started the Gloria and Rubin Feldman Family Education Institute, which allowed the museum to expand programming.

Kaplan Feldman was born in Lithuania and immigrated to America with her parents and brother. They settled in St. Louis in 1949. Her other brothers, grandparents, and almost all of her extended family were murdered in the Holocaust.