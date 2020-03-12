St. Louis marathon canceled over virus concerns

ST. LOUIS — Organizers of the Go! St. Louis Marathon announced Thursday that they're canceling this year's race amid concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The marathon was scheduled to be held the weekend of March 28.

Organizers said in a statement that they've consulted with the city's health department and are committed "first and foremost to taking responsible action to further prevent the spread of this virus."

The Go! St. Louis staff is working to determine whether runners can use their marathon registration toward a rescheduled date or future Go! St. Louis event, the statement said.