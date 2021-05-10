Neman: Grocery stores thrived during the pandemic, but what's next?

On the other hand, Daniels said, the stores also faced increased costs. They had to buy PPEs — personal protective equipment — for their employees and install Plexiglas partitions around their check-out lines. But even so, he said, profits have been healthier for grocery stores than they had been in years.

But now that the pandemic appears to be slowing, the good times for grocery stores may also be coming to an end. As people become more comfortable with the idea of eating in restaurants again, Daniels said, they may return to their pre-pandemic buying levels at the grocery store — or maybe even less.

Daniels said the grocery industry knew that their high-flying times were going to be short-lived, and that most invested some of their profits into making their stores more attractive and competitive.

Meanwhile, they still have to deal with some of the higher costs they have been facing. Grocery stores stayed open during the worst of the crisis, and some employees left because of the dangers of working there. Others became ill from COVID, and some died. As it became harder to hire and keep employees, the stores were forced to raise their wages.