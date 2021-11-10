Neman: How Missouri saved wine production around the world

A European-born American scientist like Riley, Engelmann was Henry Shaw’s first botanist for Shaw’s gardens, which are now the Missouri Botanical Garden, Pfeifer said.

Riley and Engelmann knew that phylloxera were not causing the same kind of problems in American grapes as they were in Europe. Although the insects attacked American vines — except, notably, in California — they did not cause sufficient damage to kill them.

The insects were the same, but the vines were different. Vitis vinifera vines, which are common across Europe and into southwestern Asia, are the source of most of the world’s wines but were also most susceptible to phylloxera. The many wild grapevines native to America were resistant to them.

So Riley and Engelmann suggested grafting vitis vinifera vines onto the roots from Missouri grapevines and those from around this country. The theory was that the vines would produce desirable, European-style grapes from roots that could withstand an attack by phylloxera.