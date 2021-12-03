Sultan: How to fix the child care conundrum

That exposes another paradox: Our society shortchanges and devalues the most foundational years of children’s development — the ones that set the trajectory for future achievement.

One of the key lessons of the pandemic has been that child care and early childhood education are crucial to the infrastructure of this country. Simply put, if parents don’t have care for their children, they can’t work. This compounds labor shortages.

There is an upside to this long-standing problem in how our country cares for its youngest and most vulnerable children. We have an unprecedented opportunity to solve it. Child care centers in the St. Louis region stand to benefit from local Prop R funds, along with federal funding if the Build Back Better bill is passed. Early childhood education must also be prioritized when the hundreds of millions of dollars in the NFL settlement are allocated.

Center directors must be able to use that extra money to pay staff more. They need it to be able to retain workers and hire more teachers. The Prop R money is designated for consultants and trainers, which doesn’t address the root problem.

It’s like paying for teeth whitening when you have a mouthful of cavities.