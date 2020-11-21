 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sweet rewards: Four generations make molasses the old-fashioned way in Missouri
0 comments

Sweet rewards: Four generations make molasses the old-fashioned way in Missouri

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Texas County, Missouri — On a warm autumn day in the Ozark Mountains, four generations of the Kirkwood, Shelton and Hayes families gathered together for the first time in eight years to cook molasses the old-fashioned way. In the 1960s Elmer Kirkwood bought a sorghum mill for $5 at an auction; afterward, he taught his kids how to make molasses.

“Mom and my Aunt Bonnie are the last of grandpa’s children who grew up doing this every year,” LeAn Shelton Stallcup said. For years the clan discussed the need to start cooking again before it was too late, but never made plans until now. “Our parents are getting older, and we really needed their guidance,” Stallcup said. “We felt like we needed to stop putting it off.”

 

 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Restaurants

Adam Puchta hits the right notes with Situation Red Chambourcin

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports