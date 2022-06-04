'The Dinky was a big deal.' Replica of historic railbus unveiled at museum in Grafton

They may have called it the Dinky, but it made a big impression.

The unique railbus traveled alongside the Mississippi River between Grafton and Alton, Ill. starting in 1933 and ending in 1953. The bus configured with wheels to ride on railroad tracks carried students from their homes to school, Principia College students for a movie and hamburger in Alton, vacationing kids seeking a thrill and parents seeking a break.

Saturday, leaders and historians in Grafton and Alton unveiled a replica of the Dinky railbus parked outside the Edward Amburg History Museum and Visitor’s Center in Grafton.

There’s no motor or seats inside, but locals who once rode the bus are pictured in the windows, waving and appearing to enjoy the ride.

Ben Allen of Alton is pictured in the driver’s side, appearing to take the wheel — and rightly so.

He’s an owner of the Loading Dock restaurant, which used to be the location of the Grafton Dinky turnaround, and is responsible for getting the bus here. He’s 81, remembers riding the Dinky as a kid, and watching college students board from Alton.

“Gals would fly in from Dallas and all over the country and get into Alton and then get on the Dinky and go to Principia. I’d hang around down there,” he said, laughing.

There was no Great River Road back then — Highway 100 was dedicated in the 1960s. There had been a train, but that was decommissioned because of cost. But the rails remained, and the Dinky served as transport.

There were actually three Dinkys that rode the rails: a converted 1933 city bus, #204, that handled passengers and mail and was painted bright orange; a second city bus, #205, that operated as backup; and a third and final Dinky, #206, a 29-passenger converted school bus that operated from 1939 to 1953. It was saved to the scrapyard and sent to the National Museum of Transportation in Kirkwood, where it was restored and is on display.

Allen asked transportation museum officials if they wanted to bring the Dinky back to Grafton, but they said no. So he set out to find another Dinky. He knew it was a White Motor Company Bus. He knew some of the busses had operated at Yellowstone National Park.

So about 10 years ago, he and a small group of friends and family traveled to Yellowstone, and park officials pointed them to a dealer in Bozeman, Mont., where they saw the front section of a 1939 bus hanging from the warehouse rafters. “Sure enough, it was the exact year of the Dinky bus,” he said. He tracked down a body of the bus in California — goats had lived in it for 40 years — and had the parts shipped here.

Since then, the Dinky has moved parking spots as locals worked to restore it. A welder made the cattle catcher in front, somebody else reinforced the body with plywood, they built a shelter for it, had rails installed, and painted the bus yellow.

Butch Rister, 84, of Alton, grew up in Elsah and rode the Dinky to Alton on Saturday mornings as a boy. “I would go to the YMCA and swim and play basketball, go to Krusty’s and get a coney dog, and go to Grand Theater, and hopefully I got out in time to catch the bus back to Elsah. It was quite a treat to do that. That old baby would get to almost 30 miles an hour.” He and other kids would also stick pennies on the rails and wait for the Dinky to pass and squish them.

Gray Magee, 82, of Godfrey, remembers riding the Dinky with his older brother Guion. They grew up in Alton and their parents had a cottage in the community of Chautauqua. Their parents would drop them off at the turnaround in Alton, drive ahead, and the boys would ride the Dinky all the way up to the turnaround in Grafton, and they’d get dropped off at Chautauqua. “And that was a big thrill,” he said.

He loves seeing the Dinky on display.

“It’s history, and it’s something that a lot of people didn’t even realize was here because it was so long ago. The Dinky was a big deal.”

