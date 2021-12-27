Valerie Schremp Hahn's memorable stories from 2021

My favorite stories of 2021 seemed to focus on preservation: Maybe during a pandemic, it’s easier to understand the concept of keeping something precious in order to enjoy it in the future.
My story selections were features about a historic church, a historic log home, a historic carousel, a beloved St. Louis pastime and — why not? — a penguin’s feet.
Gotta keep waddling, you know?
1. St. Mary of Victories, which stands amongst a cluster of warehouses and next to an interstate ramp just south of downtown St. Louis, was established in 1843 and is the city’s second oldest Catholic church. It attracts about 60 people to its weekend Masses, and the future of the church is uncertain as its chaplain, the Rev. Brian Harrison, plans to retire in summer 2022. Read the story.
2. I got to go behind the scenes at Six Flags St. Louis to report this fun story on the restoration of its 106-year-old wooden carousel. The story combined a bit of history, art, craftsmanship and a window into human behavior as we learned just what millions of riders can do to a wooden horse. (Plucked-out eyeballs, anyone?) The process will take at least another year as workers restore the carousel’s 68 horses. Read the story.
3. It’s not often you see a penguin wearing shoes, at least a real, live one who doesn’t dance in cartoons. A social media post by a visitor to the St. Louis Zoo put the spotlight on Enrique, an elderly southern rockhopper penguin who had suffered from arthritis in his feet. Keepers and veterinarians at the zoo had a pair of grippy booties made for him, helping him to swim and waddle around around with more gusto. Sadly, Enrique died in early December. Read the story.
4. More than 100 years ago, John Sappington built a log home on land that’s now surrounded by an Affton-area subdivision. This year, historians spent months trying to preserve and find a new home for the structure, since new owners wanted to build their own house on the land. The log house will be dismantled and eventually reassembled on the grounds of the Thomas Sappington House museum in Crestwood after city officials and museum officials finally came to an agreement in October. The house should be dismantled in early 2022. Read the story.
5. People weren’t all that sure what to do with themselves while huddled inside their homes last winter during the pandemic. It was especially tough for the trivia night crowd, which is especially robust in St. Louis. Trivia night hosts and companies turned to Zoom or other virtual formats to offer online trivia nights. Fundraisers loved the safer option to gather and raise money from trivia buffs near and far, and trivia hosts loved the opportunity to work from home. Read the story.