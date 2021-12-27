Valerie Schremp Hahn's memorable stories from 2021

My favorite stories of 2021 seemed to focus on preservation: Maybe during a pandemic, it’s easier to understand the concept of keeping something precious in order to enjoy it in the future.

My story selections were features about a historic church, a historic log home, a historic carousel, a beloved St. Louis pastime and — why not? — a penguin’s feet.

Gotta keep waddling, you know?

1. St. Mary of Victories, which stands amongst a cluster of warehouses and next to an interstate ramp just south of downtown St. Louis, was established in 1843 and is the city’s second oldest Catholic church. It attracts about 60 people to its weekend Masses, and the future of the church is uncertain as its chaplain, the Rev. Brian Harrison, plans to retire in summer 2022. Read the story.