Want to upcycle and love the Earth? Join Perennial for a free virtual craft club
Want to upcycle and love the Earth? Join Perennial for a free virtual craft club

Workshop class at Perennial

An overall view as people work on projects during a community workshop class on April 4, 2018 at Perennial Community Workspaces, located at 3762 South Broadway in South City. During Community Workshops, members have access to the space and tools to create pieces from reused/repurposed items and pay-by-pound for salvaged project materials, including wood, fabrics, glass, ceramics, paper products and more. Photo by Michael B. Thomas.

April is Earth month, and the crafty people at Perennial are hosting a free virtual craft club event at 3 p.m. Wednesday to show off a few upcycling projects you can do at home.

The event was supposed to be held at Perennial Artisan Ales, so they hope you’ll pick up some drinks from them before tuning in on Facebook Live.

They’ll show you how to transform T-shirt sleeves into pouches for bulk produce, upcycle old CD cases to make a bird feeder, and punch holes into cans to make backyard lanterns.

Perennial, a nonprofit that offers crafting and upcycling events and classes, is at 3762 South Broadway. The brewery is at 8125 Michigan Avenue.

It’s free to participate in Craft Club, but donations are appreciated. To donate, visit here

