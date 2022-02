When 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25 • Where Powell Hall, 718 North Grand Boulevard • How much $28; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info 314-534-1700

The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra and In Unison Chorus join together to celebrate Black History Month with music drawn from African American and African traditions and spotlighting their influence on St. Louis and the world. In Unison director Kevin McBeth conducts; the featured vocalist is Capathia Jenkins. By Daniel Durchholz